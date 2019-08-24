5 Sex Moves To Try On A Swing Set, Because Adults Can Play Too

As fun and enjoyable as sex can be, it can also start to feel a little routine if you and your partner do the same moves, in the same place, very single time. Sure, an orgasm is an orgasm, but it also doesn't hurt to spice things up from time to time. The possibilities for great sex are endless, and if you really want to take things to the next level, these sex moves to try on a swing set can satisfy you, your partner, and serve some real throwback vibes. Seriously, when was the last time you played on a swing set?

First of all, it's important to note that sex on an outdoor swing set is super illegal, and can have serious repercussions. If you and your partner are looking to get into swinging (no, not that kind, unless that's your thing!), there are plenty of adult indoor sex swings you can purchase to seek the same thrill. Doing it on a swing set in your own backyard can also be an option, as you're still technically at home with some degree of privacy.

But no matter how tempted you might be, try to avoid having sex in a public playground. If you get caught, sex in public can be classified as a Class A or Class B Misdemeanor, and you could get up to 12 months in jail, probation, a criminal record, and a fine of up to $500. You also might have to register as a sex offender, and/or do community service. Not worth it, folks.

On the bright side, having sex on a swing (any swing) can be truly exhilarating. Remember when you were a kid, and you would swing so high and fast you thought you might be able to take off into space? Well, combine that feeling with an orgasm and you've got a sensation that's so good, it probably should be illegal.

For a fun (and safe!) swing, keep reading.

1. Keep it classic. Shutterstock For a fairly standard swing move, have the receiving partner take a seat on the swing, open their legs, and use their leg strength to swing back and forth as the penetrating partner enters. The penetrating partner should be able to push and pull the receiving partner back and forth as they slide in and out.

2. Go for a ride together. To really jazz things up, have both partners hop on the swing. The penetrating partner sits directly on the swing, the receiving partner sits on top, and the penetrating partner uses their legs to swing back and forth. Meanwhile, the receiving partner bounces up and down.

3. Try oral. There are few things in life as amazing and fun as oral sex can be, but something tells me swaying on a swing while your partner gets on their knees to pleasure you can actually make it that much better. Try planting your feet firmly on the ground and lean all the way back on the swing, so your body is at a 90-degree angle. Use your legs to gently rock back and forth, or wrap them around your partner's shoulders as they go down on you.

4. Do it doggy style. Shutterstock One of the most popular sex positions can actually translate flawlessly on a swing. The receiving partner uses the swing to lean face-down on their stomach and bend over with their legs spread apart. The penetrating partner can then enter from behind, with the added bonus of the gently swaying swing. Adding a vibrator or dildo into the mix can really takes things up a notch.