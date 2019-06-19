When it comes to finding a date using dating apps, sometimes it feels like everyone is looking for casual sex. And while there is absolutely nothing wrong with no-strings-attached hookups, if you're on the hunt for something more meaningful, then you're probably going to need to be patient AF. It's also a good idea to have a selection of rejection texts for dating app matches who are just looking for sex. Although it may be tempting to mention you're not looking for a hookup on your profile, according to online dating coach and dating profile writer Eric Resnick, this might not be as effective as you think.

"Writing that you aren't looking for a hookup is defensive language," Resnick previously told Elite Daily. "It makes you sound like you aren't going to trust the intentions of anyone who contacts you, regardless of what they may actually be." That said, it's still possible to use your profile to highlight the fact that you're interested in something less casual. "If you aren't looking for a hookup, don't talk about hookups," said Resnick. "Talk about the type of person you want to meet and the type of relationship you want to find. Don't say you are looking for someone to rush you down the aisle or to have a baby with, but be honest about the type of relationship you're looking for." Resnick noted that this still won't keep every person who's looking for easy sex from contacting you, so here are some texts to send a match who offers you a hookup.

1. "I'm getting the feeling you're just looking for a casual hookup. TBH, I'm looking for more than that, but good luck on your search!" Giphy Sometimes, as soon as you realize you're enjoying a text exchange, is the exact moment it becomes clear a casual tryst is what's on their mind. Even though this might be disappointing, wishing them well is a great way to show maturity.

2. "You're definitely my type, but I'm not looking for casual sex. It's been nice chatting with you, but I don't think we're looking for the same type of relationship." Few things are worse than matching with someone who seems like your dream bae on paper, only to find they're not relationship material. Being direct is a great way to show someone you know exactly what you want. This also gives them a chance to clarify their intentions if they came on strong, but are actually interested in dating.

3. "I'm more interested in getting to know someone on a deeper level at the moment. If I'm honest, it doesn't seem like you're on the same page." Again, this is an example of a rejection text that leaves a bit of room for your match to rethink their approach and come back with a more solid date plan than inviting you over for drinks. Remember, not everyone assumes hooking up on the first date means there's no relationship potential. That said, it's also important to make it clear that you're not on that same wavelength.

4. "Casual hookups aren't really my thing. That said, I hope you find what you're looking for." Giphy If hookups aren't your thing, then just be honest. You shouldn't pretend to be cool with something to score a date, only to confirm in-person that they're just looking for a hit and run.