If your date is showing any (or all) of these signs, it's time to decide what it is that you want. “If they're not ‘future’ material and you want to have a fun night (or few), then go for it,” says Amour. “Sometimes, it's worth spending 30 seconds establishing ground rules (‘I’m just looking for something casual’) to set your minds totally at ease. That way, you can focus on the fun, not on what the other person is thinking.”

However, if you are really interested in the person, Dorell says direct communication is best. “Say something like, ‘I’m really flattered that you are attracted to me. I'm also attracted to you (if it's true) but it's important to me that we get to know each other a bit more before we get intimate. I understand if you can't wait but if you do want to continue seeing each other, I need to slow things down and table sex for now’,” she suggests. “If [they were] just really really unaware and excited by you, they will most likely apologize and back off, letting you set the pace. If they insist, set that person free as they are saying that they are comfortable violating your boundaries.”

Ultimately, it just comes down to pursuing what you want — and then being honest about it, both with yourself and your date. “If you find you're in a relationship that doesn't work for you, speak up,” concludes Winter. And part of being empowered is being able to recognize where the other person is coming from. By doing that, you’ll have taken back control over deciding what happens next. I guess that’s why they say knowledge is power!