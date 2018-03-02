5 Pictures To Send Your Partner That'll Make Them Want To Hop Into Bed STAT

Believe me when I say that, in a relationship, you should never underestimate the impact of sending your partner a juicy pic. And while many of us are pretty well-versed in the art of shooting, selecting, and sending a sexy picture, it never hurts to go back to the basics and make sure you have a couple of pics in your arsenal for just about every occasion, sexy or not. Naturally, deciding on the pictures to send your partner are going to depend on what exactly you're trying to achieve.

Chances are, you're probably hoping your impromptu photoshoot will drive your partner into a horny frenzy, which inevitably ends with them at your front door, revved-up and ready to go. So what elements make for the most effective sexy pics you ask? Well, obviously, the most important answer is whatever picture that makes you feel the sexiest. However, you may decide you also want to take into consideration what your bae is into. A seemingly demure cleavage shot with the tiniest sliver of bra peeking out might be perfect for one bae, but you might feel like it's the equivalent of sending your high school senior portrait to another bae.

First things first: Know your bae. Know what gets them going. Secondly, make like it's America's Next Top Model and #findyourlight. But in this case, find the light that makes you feel most comfortable and confident. And last but not least, take some time to explore some angles and choose the ones that make you feel sexiest! Here are some ideas of pics you can send that will definitely make your boo want to jump your bones.

1. A Picture Of You Wearing Their Favorite Underwear

There's nothing to be ashamed of — we all have favorites. Everyone has that pair of underwear that their partner just can't get enough of. So what are you waiting for? As long as you like it, too, throw on that lacy bra or thong they love.

2. A Picture Implying Nudity

If the thought of someone potentially laying eyes on scandalous pictures you've sent to bae gives you way too much anxiety, then no worries. There are totally tons of pictures you can send that are just as sexy. Remember, you don't need to be nude to be sexy. (But, of course, if that's what makes you feel sexiest, then more power to you!) If a full nude pic feels uncomfortable for you, try implying nudity instead. Think: towels, creative objects hiding your junk, and clever uses of light and shadows.

3. A Picture Of Your Full-On Naked Bod

For the brave souls out their who feel comfortable, confident, and safe sending more revealing shots, then by all means, have at it, as long as you know you can trust your bae. Again, there really is no right or wrong way to go about this one. (Your body is sexy in every possible way already!)

4. A Sexy Selfie

IMHO, like I said before, you don't have to be naked to be sexy or inspire desire in your bae. You just need to be a bit more creative. This is an opportunity to experiment with lighting, maybe a bold red-lip, and your best come-hither look. Choose a feature that you love about yourself, highlight that in the picture, and send away. Your bae won't be able to resist.

5. A Picture Of Yourself That You Love

Last, but certainly not least, while all of these suggestions should technically be a picture that you love, really any picture that you like of yourself that makes you feel good can be sent in a sexy context. If you feel like you want to spice up that pic somehow, consider adding a flirty caption to get your partner's thoughts moving in the right direction... if you know what I mean.

So, all in all, never forget the power of a sexy pic to build the sexual tension. Sometimes, we all could use a bit of a push in our sex lives, and this is a great way to accomplish that.

