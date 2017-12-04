27 Morning Sexts To Send Your Partner To Put A Smile On Their Face When They Wake Up

Do you consider yourself to be a champion sexter? Do you like to surprise your love in the middle of the day with a naughty message? Or, maybe you prefer to send bae off to sleep with dirty thoughts of you dancing through their mind? Well, if so, then great. You're off to a strong sexting start. But how is your morning sext game? Yep, that's right: Sending a good morning text is sweet and lets your boo know you're thinking of them, but I guarantee when you go with some sexts to send your partner to kick off their day... well, that's how you turn a good morning into a great morning.

Now, listen, I get it. It’s morning. You're tired. You haven't had your coffee, and you're super groggy. But don't panic. You just have to be sexy, not Shakespeare. You want to send something that lets them know you have nothing nice on your mind, and that'll get their early morning imagination spinning. Does it still seem like it's a bit too much to do before your first cup of caffeine? No worries, just adapt one of my tried-and-tested morning sexts, guaranteed to give anyone morning would — as in, yes, they would like to do you right now. So let's fire up those fingers and make today sexy AF, together.

1. Hey, babe, are you up?… No, I mean are YOU up? ;)

2. Morning, bae, here's a little inspiration to get you through the day... [insert sexy pic]

3. Morning, gorgeous! Just so you know, if you're good today, you might get some of this before the day is over... [insert a sexy pic]

4. Good morning, sexy! All I can think about right now is that I wish I didn't have to wait all day to get you naked.

5. Hey, sexy, just want to say I hope your day is as amazing as tonight is gonna be. ;)

6. Morning... OMG, you were AMAZING last night.

7. Morning, babe. I really wish I were there to give you a proper wake up call, if you know what I'm sayin'.

8. Good morning, sexy... just so you know, we're gonna do all the filthy things I dreamt about last night when I see you IRL tonight.

9. Hey, babe, hope you slept well. If I were there with you right now, I'd be kissing you ALL over.

10. Hey, you! Just thought you should know that I was freezing this morning, so I thought about you and got all hot.

11. Morning, love! I really wish we were having morning sex RN.

12. Question of the day: How can I make you moan tonight?

13. Morning, babe, I'm getting up and hopping in the shower. Maybe we should shower together tomorrow? ;)

14. Morning, babe. I really wish you were here next to me in bed... naked.

15. Morning thoughts: You're my favorite dirty thought, xoxo!

16. Good morning, sexy. My bed feels so empty this morning without you in it… so do I. ;)

17. Morning, babe, just lying here imagining what would happen if you were here right now. Spoiler alert: It wouldn't involve getting out of bed...

18. Hey, sexy, I wish you were here so we could have sex all morning... and then, cuddle all day... then more sex...

19. Morning, love! If you were in bed with me right now, you wouldn’t be beside me, you’d be inside me. Just sayin’.

20. Hey, babe, I just woke up thinking about that time we [fill in the blank]. It was so effing HOT.

21. Wake up! I'm texting you with one hand... wish you were here.

22. Hey, sleepyhead, wake up! I'm so turned on... wanna help a girl out?

23. Mornin'. Just so you know, I can't stop thinking about what we did last night.

24. Hey, gorgeous... I can't stop blushing over the dream I had about us last night.

25. Hey, babe, good morning! So... I’m too sleepy to touch myself RN. Maybe you should come over and help me out?

26. Morning, sexy. Welp, looks like it's time to get up and go to yoga and practice putting my legs behind my head.

27. Hey, it's [the current time]. Real question: Do you think it’s too early to masturbate?

I mean, come on. Who doesn't want to wake up to a message like that?

Updated by Elite Daily staff.