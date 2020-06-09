Not to be Captain Obvious here, but communication skills are kind of a key component of a successful relationship. While there are many facets to carrying on a conversation, the Myers-Briggs personality types who are the easiest partners to talk to have a certain je ne sais quois that allows them to effortlessly discuss literally anything with you at any time.

There are several reasons why you might find it easier to talk things out with these particular personality types. Types with a dominant Intuitive Feeling function (NF) are known for being both introspective as well as compassionate — meaning they are adept at identifying not only their own feelings but also their loves ones'. In fact, according to the Myers & Briggs Foundation, NFs are very often found in careers requiring strong communication skills because they're so skilled at understanding others. Sensing Intuitive types (SFs) also have a reputation for being warm and people-oriented as well.

It goes without saying that having a partner who's easy to talk to is invaluable. Over the course of your relationship, there will be times when you need to vent about a boss or bestie, confront your SO about something that's bothering you, or find a way to compromise on an issue you disagree on. While each and every personality has their own strengths to bring to the table where communication is concerned, these types are pros at not only sharing what's on their mind, but also making it easy for you to share your thoughts and feelings.

INFP Shutterstock Without a doubt, INFPs are known as one of the most extroverted Introverts — while they may become more reserved in large groups, they thrive on interacting one-on-one, where they feel most comfortable sharing their thoughts and ideas. While dating an INFP, it will become immediately apparent that they despise small talk. They’d much rather have a deep, meaningful convo with someone they care about — and while doing so, they exhibit a certain inner fire and passion that’s downright contagious. True to their nickname, the Mediator is always looking for ways to make sure everyone feels heard and understood. This is because deep down, they have a value harmony above all else. During a conflict, they’ll have no problem finding a solid compromise that works for both of you — that’s just what this diplomatic personality type does. Thanks to their flexible and open-minded nature, you can always count on an INFP to hear you out without judging you, even if they don’t agree on something.

ENFP The Mediator’s more extroverted counterpart has an undeniable charm that makes them the life of the party at any event. As a partner, their communication strengths go way beyond charisma and social skills, though. Thanks to their Intuitive Feeling preference, they have an uncanny ability to read between the lines during any convo. That means they can pick up on all the things you aren’t saying, which can definitely come in handy if you’re the kind of person who tends to beat around the bush. Since they’re always looking for the deeper meaning, you may find that your conversations rarely remain at surface level. You’ll often walk away from a discussion with profound new insights about your partner and perhaps even yourself. Plus, they have a uniquely infectious enthusiasm, which makes talking to them endlessly fun. Empathetic and curious, the ENFP genuinely wants to *get* you — what motivates you, what pisses you off, what makes you feel special, and everything in between. Fortunately, they’re also super observant, which means they can detect so much about you in all the subtleties of your interactions, and then use that information to communicate with you more effectively as time goes on. The bottom line? The ENFP is the kind of partner who notices all the little things, and as they say — it’s all in the details.

ENFJ Maskot/Maskot/Getty Images The Protagonist’s communication superpower is that they’re validating AF. Sensitive, caring, and aware all at once, they have this amazing ability to build you up through a steady stream of sincere affirmations. Protagonists also have excellent listening skills and immense tolerance, so you can depend on them to try to reach a place of understanding with you, even when your perspective differs from theirs. While they will passionately stand by their opinions, they aren’t afraid to admit when they’re wrong about something. Above all, however, what makes an ENFJ most easy to talk to is that they can easily pick up on hidden thoughts, emotions, and motivations (due to their Intuitive preference). In other words, they just know when you’re feeling angry, bummed, or drained without you even having to say so. Better yet, they instinctively know how to communicate with you based on your current mood, shifting their tone to show empathy, restraint, passion, or whatever is most needed in the situation at hand.

INFJ The INFJ’s communication talents revolve around their insightfulness. That insightfulness allows them to effortlessly draw connections between people, events, themes, and more during a discussion to draw meaningful conclusions you might never have considered. Like INFPs, they don’t really care for shallow chit-chat. If you’re looking for a soul-baring all-night convo, though, an INFJ is always down. Advocates are Feelers above anything else — they speak from the heart, rather than pure logic, and that comes in handy when you’re talking about something that requires vulnerability on one or both of your parts. It’s also worth mentioning that INFJs are known for being ultra-passionate about everything they believe in, and that can make for some especially inspiring conversations.