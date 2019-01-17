5 Last-Minute Date Ideas For Valentine’s Day, So You & Bae Can Make The Most Of It

Get excited, because the most romantic day of the year is already right around the corner. If you're feeling the pressure and having a hard time planning something special for you and your partner, these last-minute date ideas for Valentine’s Day are exactly what you need. V-Day can be stressful, but even if you feel like you have to plan some extravagant, fancy date weeks in advance, don't freak. Stay true to yourself, even if it means doing something low-key with the person you love. That's the whole point, isn't it?

Valentine's Day doesn't have to be anything other than what you and your partner want it to be. If you want to just stay in and do nothing, it's totally fine to do just that. If you want to treat Valentine's Day just like any other holiday where you eat great food and spend quality time together, that's OK too. Because no matter how much money you want to spend, where you want to go, or how long you've been together, there are tons of ways you and your partner can make the most out of this Valentine's Day, even if you make last-minute plans. Here are some ideas to get you started.

1. Try Role-Playing, In & Out Of The Bedroom. If you and your partner want to spice things up this Valentine's Day, try role playing. Pretend to be strangers who meet at a bar, then head home to get it on. Throw on some wigs and try out a fake accent or two. As Jacq Jones, sex educator and the owner of Sugar, a sex toy store in Baltimore, previously told Elite Daily, you can make things even more exciting by taking sex out of the bedroom. "Make the bedroom off limits for a bit," Jones said. "Have sex in the living room, the bathroom, the hallway — whatever works (without [terrifying] the kids or the neighbors). Changing the location makes things feel different and new!"

2. Order Your Favorite Take-Out & Have A Nice, Romantic Night In. aywan88/E+/Getty Images If you're planning a last-minute Valentine's Day, it might be hard to get a reservation at a nice restaurant. Don't bother with the crowds, up-charges, and having to put on nice clothes. Stay in with your partner, order your favorite take-out, and spend time together. Play a game, watch your favorite movie, or just stare into each other's eyes. Do what makes you happy with the person you love. After all, that's what Valentine's Day is about, not a fancy restaurant.

3. Go On A Road Trip, Even If It's Just For A Day. If you're sick of staying home, hit the road! Go to a cool city nearby and stay the night, or hang out for the day. Take a train, bus, drive, fly — whatever works! Consider it an adventure.

4. Take A Class Together. If you want to learn something new together, Valentine's Day might be the perfect time. Take a dance, cooking, or pottery class. Plus, packed reservations abound at restaurants, so chances are, it'll probably be easier to reserve a class on Valentine's Day than a table.