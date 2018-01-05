When Is It Too Soon To Travel With Your Boyfriend Or Girlfriend? An Expert Weighs In
Going on your first trip with your significant other is a big step in your relationship. Before you plan a vacation together, you want to make sure that it's not too soon to travel with your boyfriend or girlfriend. Even a short weekend away can put pressure on your relationship and test your compatibility and conflict-resolution skills. "A vacation is a great opportunity to strengthen a relationship but it can also test it," Benjamin Ritter, relationship expert and founder of The Breakup Supplement told Elite Daily. "The biggest problem you might encounter on your first trip together is that you are spending too much time together."
Every relationship is different, and every person is different. So, there is no set amount of time after which it's "safe" to go on a trip with your partner. Instead of a number of weeks or months, think about some dating milestones you two may or may not have achieved. You'll want to be past certain points before you consider going away as a couple. For example, have you spent 24 hours or more together? Was it comfortable, or did you feel like you needed space? Are you OK with going to the bathroom in front of your significant other? It may sound silly, but it's an issue for some people. Have you had to resolve a big conflict together yet? Were you successful? If you've reached these points and handled them together, you may be ready to spend time away with your boyfriend or girlfriend.
Here are three stories from couples who did go away together that may help you determine whether or not you and your partner are ready for a trip.
This girl suggests waiting until you're "official."
— Hannah, 24
This guy's story proves that you should probably have practiced resolving conflicts (and been successful) before you travel together.
— Gil, 22
This girl's experience shows that being comfortable with your SO before your trip is the key to a successful vacation.
— Sarah, 24
If you're still unsure if it might be too soon to pop on a plane somewhere with your partner for a week-long trip, Jess Hopkins, a millennial life coach, advises you to try having a mini trial run. "Testing the waters before committing to a big trip is key," she says. Plan a few smaller, lower stakes excursions that could emulate some of the challenges that could crop up on vacation. For example, go on a long hike or plan a full day of local museums to see how your partner fares when they start feeling 'over it.'"
Whatever you do, don't rush this major step in your relationship. If you wait until you're both truly ready, your vacation will be that much more enjoyable.
