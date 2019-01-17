5 Last-Minute Date Ideas For Valentine’s Day 2019, So You & Bae Can Make The Most Of It

It feels like 2019 is here in full force, doesn't it? Christmas feels like it was yesterday, yet January is flying by, and we are well on our way to February and the most romantic day of the year. Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and if you have a hard time planning something special for you and bae, then these last-minute date ideas for Valentine’s Day 2019 are exactly what you need. The truth of the matter is, V-Day can be stressful, and there's a lot of pressure to plan some extravagant, fancy date weeks in advance. But if that's not your style, don't fret! Stay true to yourself, even if that means doing something low-key and last-minute.

Valentine's Day doesn't have to be anything other than what you and your partner want it to be. If you want to just stay in and do nothing, it's totally fine to do just that. If you want to treat Valentine's Day just like any other holiday where you eat great food and spend quality time together, that's OK too. Because no matter how much money you want to spend, where you want to go, or how long you've been together, there are ways you and your partner can make the most out of this Valentine's Day, even if you make last-minute plans.

1 Try role-playing, in and out of the bedroom. Giphy If you and your partner want to spice things up this Valentine's Day, then try role playing! You can pretend to be strangers who meet at a bar, then head home to get it on. If you want to really go for it, throw on some wigs and try out a fake accent or two. As Jacq Jones, sex educator and the owner of Sugar, a sex toy store in Baltimore, previously told Elite Daily, you can make things even more exciting by taking sex out of the bedroom. "Make the bedroom off limits for a bit," Jones said. "Have sex in the living room, the bathroom, the hallway — what ever works (without [terrifying] the kids or the neighbors). Changing the location makes things feel different and new!"

2 Order your favorite take-out and have a nice, romantic night in. Giphy If you're planning a last-minute Valentine's Day, it might be hard to get a reservation at a nice restaurant (or any restaurant if you live in a small town). So, don't bother with the crowds, up-charges, and having to put on nice clothes. Stay in with your bae, order your favorite take-out, and spend time together. Play a game, watch your favorite movie, or just stare into each other's eyes. Do what makes you happy with the person you love. After all, that's what Valentine's Day is about, not a fancy restaurant.

3 Go on a road trip, even if it's just for a day. Giphy Maybe you and your significant other are sick of staying home and want to get out there and have some fun. You can't get a reservation because it's so last-minute, so what do you do? Hit the road! Go to a cool city nearby and stay the night, or just hang out for the day. Take a train, take a bus, drive, fly, whatever works! Make the most of Valentine's Day by going on an adventure with your partner.

4 Take a class together. Any class. Giphy If you want to learn something new together, then Valentine's Day might just be the perfect time. It's romantic, so taking dance lessons, or cooking lessons, or learning how to make pottery could be perfect! Plus, packed reservations abound at restaurants, so chances are, it'll probably be easier to reserve a class on Valentine's Day.