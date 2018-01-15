5 Fun Things To Do By Yourself When You're Newly Single

After getting out of my last relationship, I quickly noticed I had a lot of free time on my hands. It's not that my former partner and I led particularly busy lives but staying in touch with both of our families and friend groups meant sacrificing almost every weekend and weeknight. I forgot all about my workout routine and I rarely ever attended any art exhibits or went thrifting — all things I loved doing on my own. Re-discovering fun things to do by yourself is one of the perks of being newly single. You get to focus solely on your wants and needs again and it's pretty darn refreshing.

It's no secret that being single has its benefits — like working out more regularly, earning more money, and having more time for meaningful social relationships that aren't romantic — but it's still easy to get down about not having a plus-one.

I've found that the best way to cope with being sad that you're single is to focus on all the things that make you truly happy. For me, that's spending my weekends speaking only in Friends quotes with my best guy friends and trying at least one new brunch place every month. Beyond that, I try to enjoy anything I felt like I missed out on while being in a relationship, which includes swiping through new dating apps and even making dating resolutions for the future. Although I'm not looking for a serious relationship, I think casual dating can be one of those fun things to do for yourself when you're newly single. Here are five more ideas you can explore if you're single and bored AF.

Sign Up For An Art Class

If you've recently gotten out of a relationship, now is the perfect time to work on yourself. What better way to do that than to express your self creatively? You can use Groupon or Facebook events to find out about photography or canvas painting classes you'd like to try. You might even discover a hidden talent or passion. (Paint and sip, anybody?)

Go On A Solo Trip To A New City

There are tons of reasons to travel alone but the most important one is probably that it forces you to be more independent. Venturing off to a new city or country by yourself means that everything is entirely up to you — planning your route, booking accommodations, managing your finances, and finding things to do while you're there. I know it sounds intimidating but there are apps designed to keep women safe when traveling alone so you can focus on having a good time, meeting new people, and learning about other regions or cultures.

Try A New Workout

Sometimes, all you need to feel motivated to work out is a new routine. Use websites like Groupon.com and ClassPass.com to try different fitness classes in your area. You don't need a friend or partner to sign up with; just show up and sweat it out. You can even challenge yourself to try at least one new class a week. This week, I'm going kickboxing for the first time and I can't wait.

Take All The Bubble Baths

Treat. Yo. Self. Now that you're single, every night can be your night. That means uninterrupted bubble baths, face masks, and Gossip Girl marathons. Honestly, I'll take this over a lackluster date in a crowded bar any day.

Sign Up For A Dance Class

This is actually something I've been working up the courage to do. Different from a fitness class, a dance class is a great way to get your heart rate up without having to figure out any complex gym equipment. Even ballroom classes that require dancers to be paired up encourage singles to join, which pretty much makes this the cutest meet-cute opportunity ever. Regardless of whether or not you meet someone at your dance class, you'll have fun just knowing that you're out trying new and exciting things all on your own.

Remember, you never need anyone else but yourself to have fun!

