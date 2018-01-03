If You're Sad About Being Single, Here Are 3 Ways To Cope

I've been single for about a year now and although I've been enjoying catching up on several years' worth of right-swiping, sometimes I miss the stability of being in a relationship. It's nice to have someone to talk to when you've had a rough day or someone other than a pet to cuddle with while you watch Netflix. I didn't think it was possible to be sad about being single even when you're not looking for a relationship but I suppose scrolling past seven engagement posts in a row on Instagram will do that to you. That plus the fact that most people assume you can't possibly be happy if you're single will definitely make you long for your very own #MCM or #WCW.

Whenever I begin to doubt my own single-girl happiness, I remind myself that my worth isn't equated to my relationship status, and that being in a relationship won't necessarily make me a better person. In fact, the times in my life when I've learned the most have been when I was single. Without someone else's needs to consider, I focus more of my time and energy on treating myself, having more solo adventures, and working harder at school and at my job. Did you know that science proves single people are often healthier and happier than those in committed relationships? Turns out, single people work out more, earn more money, and have more meaningful relationships with friends and family.

The next time checking "Single" while completing an official document makes you question your self-worth, try one of these healthy ways to keep your perspective in check.

1. Do More Of What You Love

For me, one of the best perks of being single is living my life exactly how I want to. I never have to compromise on travel plans or movie choices. I don't have to worry about keeping my partner awake by reading late at night. And I spend my Saturday mornings doing yoga at the beach with my dog without feeling bad about neglecting my partner.

Of course, being in a relationship doesn't mean you have to give up all the things you love but it does mean making sacrifices for the other person in your life — like occasionally swapping your favorite weekend activity for one of theirs.

As long as you're single, enjoy doing the things you love and spending your time exactly how you like without ever having to compromise your own happiness. Your relationship with yourself should be one of the most important relationships in your life and now is the perfect time to work on it.

2. Try New Things That Are Only OK If You're Single

There are tons of things you can do that your friends in committed relationships can't, like go on a spontaneous Remote Year trip around the world, go out with someone new every night for a week, or experiment with that cool new dating app you've been wanting to try.

Plus, it is infinitely more fun to sing along to Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" at weddings when you can actually relate and it lets any other eligible singles know you're there to have a good time.

3. Spend More Time With Your Single Friends

When you get into a relationship, your friend group slowly includes fewer single people and more couples. Everyone is coupled up whenever you guys hang out — at the movies, at the bowling alley, and even at dinner — and you probably hit happy hour at the bar a lot less often than you used to.

That's why you should make the most of your time with your single friends while you still can. With no one to go home to and cuddle with, you and your friends are free to close every bar you go to and flirt with as many strangers as you'd like.

Being around your single friends — instead of other couples — will remind you that it's OK to be single. In fact, it's actually a lot of fun.

Whenever someone suggests that my life lacks meaning because I'm not in a relationship (you'd be surprised how often this happens), I think about all the amazingly spontaneous trips I've been on, unique people I've met on dating apps, and memorable bonding opportunities I've shared with my single friends this past year. Being in a relationship doesn't automatically make you a happier person — regardless of how cute your Instagram posts together are.

