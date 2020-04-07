Sometimes, it's more fun to work out at home. You can roll out your yoga mat in your room, fill up your favorite water bottle in your kitchen, and let your pup hang out with you while you're practicing downward dog or meditating. Not to mention, there are lots of free yoga apps out there that will guide you through a flow and make it possible to namaSTAY at home.

Unlike some of the other workout apps you might already have on your phone, they come with a ton of exercises led by professional teachers at the beautiful price of $0. They allow you to warm up, work your muscles and get some cardio in, and cool down. The best part is they don't require activating your Apple Pay or swiping a credit card. If you already have a membership to a gym or are simply trying to save money, this is big deal. Having fitness as the tip of your fingers makes your wellness routine flexible and easy to do anywhere and at any time.

If you're in the market for a free yoga app, try out these five before any others. They're truly top-notch and will let you namaSTAY at home.

1. Glo - Yoga and Meditation Glo - Yoga and Meditation Put your mind and body to work with Glo - Yoga and Meditation. This app is made for all yoga lovers and will let you to create a studio right in your room. It allows you to squeeze some yoga into your busy schedule, or take part in trending classes. Try it out ASAP.

2. Yoga for Beginners | Mind+Body Are you new to yoga? Don't fret, because there's an app just for you. Yoga for Beginners | Mind+Body will guide you through all the popular and rewarding moves. If you only have 10 minutes in the morning, this app will treat you to a quick lesson that'll make you feel good. Download it to get your journey started.

3. 5 Minute Yoga Workouts Don't have much time to work out today, or are you looking for quick warm-up to do before getting into your cardio session? Look no further than 5 Minute Yoga Workouts. The workouts in this app are literally five minutes long, so you can throw on a cute workout #look and get your fitness on day or night.

4. Daily Yoga: Workout & Fitness Daily Yoga: Workout & Fitness is a must-have on your phone if you're looking to get a good workout in. It comes with meaningful flows and articles you can read. Want to practice your moves and then make a sweet breakfast sandwich? This app will help you do both.