Like many people, when I start to feel the ominous beginnings of a cold, I usually start doing everything I can to add the healthiest foods I can think of into my meals. Surprisingly enough, though, there are lots of other immune-boosting foods out there besides the standard citrus fruits and vitamin C. In fact, plenty of foods can act as natural antibiotics, and they're just what you need to keep your immune system running strong, no matter how many people cough on you on the subway.

The key here, actually, is to not do what I've been doing (i.e. toss back shots of Emergen-C whenever you feel sick and eat nothing but oranges until you feel better). Instead, according to Richard Purvis, CEO of the superfood skincare line Skin Moderne and author of the book Recalibrate: Six Secrets to Resetting Your Age, you should make a point to incorporate these foods into your diet regularly, regardless of how you feel. Boosting your diet with antibiotic foods on a regular basis, Purvis tells Elite Daily over email, is one of the best ways to ward off illness and stay healthy. "I would recommend eating these foods regularly as an immune system-protector," he says.

And while you're boosting your health with these antibiotic foods, make sure you're also looking for plant-based sources, and buying antibiotic-free meats, as well. While natural sources of antibiotics can keep your immune system running well, antibiotic additives could damage your gut health, according to The New York Times. “Buy animal products labeled ‘raised without antibiotics,’” Dr. Lance Price, director of the Antibiotic Resistance Action Center at George Washington University, told TIME.

For now, do your immune system a favor and pick up these five foods the next time you're at the grocery store.

