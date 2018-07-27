Whenever I get a sore throat, I fix myself a hot cup of lemon tea, sweetened with a spoonful (or several) of honey. The warmth soothes my throat, and the sweetness just makes it taste delightful, if I'm being honest. But it turns out that honey can have significant health benefits, as well. I'm going to stock up on the extra-concentrated, New Zealand-sourced version of the golden sweetener, because the benefits of Manuka honey are almost as numerous as the spoonfuls that I'd happily eat straight from the jar.

If you've never heard of Manuka honey until now, all you need to know is that it's just like regular honey, but it boasts even more health benefits — so many, in fact, that your favorite celebs swear by the stuff. For instance, Kourtney Kardashian suggests adding this honey to her avocado breakfast pudding to add a dash of sweetness to the bowl, and if Queen Kourt approves, that's a pretty high recommendation, IMO.

Now, you might be kind of put off by the fact that the stuff is pretty much straight sugar. Although Manuka honey does contain a fair amount of natural sugars, you can safely eat up because your teeth really shouldn't suffer too much. In fact, a study published in the Journal of the Academy of Periodontology showed that Manuka honey can help boost gum health. From gingivitis to periodontal disease, this powerhouse honey can keep your teeth clean and strong, according to the research.

What's more, experts say a few tablespoons of Manuka honey, when added to a cup of tea or a nutrient-dense smoothie, can be an excellent strategy for beating an afternoon slump.

According to Anya Saikkonen, a marketing manager at Manuka Health, this type of honey doesn't contain many of the additives that some traditional honeys have, and it can give you a greater boost of energy than the regular stuff. "It’s a great complement to tea, coffee, and even drizzled over granola or in smoothies, or you can simply ingest it by the spoonful," she tells Elite Daily over email.

This liquid gold isn't just for your insides, though. Smoothing a little bit over your face can do wonders for your skin. If you're struggling with acne, the antibacterial properties of this potent honey can help clear up your complexion. Skincare expert Malvina Fraser told Marie Claire UK that "pure, organic Manuka honey is the perfect natural alternative for curing acne and skin infections."

And if you're not quite convinced by that expert, let me bring in an infallible recommendation from none other than Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness: In the third episode of the second season of the show, Well + Good reports, Van Ness makes a DIY face mask using oats and Manuka honey, saying that it “promotes skin healing even more than normal honey would.” Honey, can you believe the incredible benefits that this natural goodness provides?

But the benefits of this incredible honey aren't just for the daytime.

Spooning a little bit into your nightly (decaf, of course) tea can help you get a great night's sleep. “When taken in small doses before bedtime, Manuka honey can improve the production of melatonin in the brain that regulates the circadian rhythm and helps our sleep wake cycles,” Dr. Lily Talakoub, founder of McLean Dermatology and Skincare Center, told Women's Health.

TBH, eating honey from morning to night sounds like a great life to lead.