I've never been one for celebrating relationship anniversaries. To me, they feel a lot like New Year's Eve in that I worry the reality of an anniversary celebration won't live up to my expectations. This is, of course, absurd. Growing up has taught me to celebrate every momentous occasion life has to offer and first year anniversaries definitely count. That said, I still prefer first year anniversary date ideas that are more about spending time together than they are about ~proving~ your love for each other.

It doesn't have to be elaborate, or expensive, or even Instagram-worthy. Your first anniversary with your partner is about celebrating the time you've spent together, without your Instagram followers. It should be something just for the two of you and should involve actual things you're interested in. If you hate sand, don't book an expensive beach vacation together just because that's how everyone else on your timeline has celebrated their love.

The point is, your anniversary is yours to celebrate (or ignore) however you choose to. I'm just here to help you brainstorm a few ideas that might work for you and your partner.

A Romantic Dinner For Two Giphy This is a classic but there are a few ways to keep things personal. You don't have to go out to a fancy restaurant. You and your partner can cook dinner together and enjoy a quiet dinner at home if you prefer to be alone. If you already cook together regularly, feel free to dress up for the occasion so it feels different and special. Don't forget to light some candles and turn on your favorite playlist to set the mood.

A Weekend Getaway Giphy This can be a quick road trip to a nearby town or a reasonable flight to somewhere on your bucket list. If you and your partner have never traveled together before, this is the perfect excuse to try something new. Get out of your college town and your comfort zones.

An Escape Room Giphy Teamwork makes the dream work, right? That's the idea behind this collaborative date. You and your partner can put your compatibility to the test (in a fun and casual way) as you come up with strategies to solve an escape room riddle or murder mystery.

A Day Trip To A Theme Park Giphy This is ideal if you live within driving distance of a theme park. A quick road trip together is just what you need to mark this relationship milestone. Spend the day holding hands while you scream your lungs out on the tallest rollercoasters. Then, close the day out with an ice cream sundae for two.