On Your First Valentine's Day With Your Boyfriend Or Girlfriend, Try 1 Of These 5 Date Ideas

Any milestone in a new relationship is worth celebrating, and your first Valentine's Day with your boyfriend or girlfriend is no exception. It's a big deal (in a good way), but it can also be nerve-racking. You want to turn up the heat without freaking out the other person by suggesting a hugely romantic gesture. With any one of these five date ideas on your itinerary, you can strike the perfect balance between keeping it passionate and playing it cool. These suggestions are also significantly more original than going out to a fancy dinner or grabbing an overpriced drink. Use this occasion as an opportunity to get to know your partner better while in a unique setting. Deep conversations can be surprisingly romantic.

From a day-long adventure that challenges your creativity, to an hour on top of the world, these date ideas are the definition of romance. Whether you've been together for a few months or almost a year, there's an activity on this list that's as meant to be as you and your partner. Some of these options do require reservations, while others take place outside. So plan ahead and check the weather to ensure you both have an amazing, stress-free time. Happy Valentine's Day to you and yours.

1. The Polaroid Challenge

This date works well if one or both of you has a Polaroid or instant camera. If not, consider gifting one to your boyfriend or girlfriend for Valentine's Day and then suggesting this idea. Prices vary, but this Fujifilm Instant Camera is $49.95.

Once you've procured your camera and film, make a list of words with your partner. Then, walk around town and find things to photograph that match up with your prompts. So if you wrote "music," you could take a picture anywhere from a record store to the outside of a concert hall. This is a great way to get to know each other better while also exploring your area. Plus, you'll both go home with adorable photo keepsakes from the day.

2. An Amusement Park

An amusement park makes for such a sweet first Valentine's Day destination. You can win each other prizes, share cotton candy, and get flirtatiously competitive over those basically impossible to beat arcade games. Or you could watch the sun set from the top of a Ferris wheel and hands hold on a rollercoaster. While this is ideal for warmer locations like Los Angeles or Florida, colder weather just means more opportunities to snuggle up to your SO.

3. A Jazz Club

If you love the idea of dressing up in your swankiest outfits and drinking cocktails while listening to a live band, make a reservation at a jazz club this Valentine's Day. The intimate setting is sexy and elegant — perfect for your first special night. You and your boyfriend or girlfriend are in for an exciting evening of musical entertainment that you won't soon forget.

4. A Cooking Class

Why go out to dinner when you can learn to make a meal together? Look on Groupon for deals — you can choose a type of cuisine, a specific dish like sushi or pasta, or even try baking macarons or pies. You'll make memories and take home valuable skills that you can continue to practice together. And who knows? You might just find a new passion or reveal a hidden talent you weren't aware of before.

5. A Trip To The Top

If you live in or near a major city, check out the view from the top of the tallest building (preferably one that is accessible to the public, as I'm not encouraging you to break the law). Obvious destinations include the Top of the Rock and the Empire State Building in New York City. For more privacy, the Empire State Building's website suggests visiting either when they open at 8 a.m., or between midnight and 1 a.m., as they close at 2 a.m. The Space Needle in Seattle, 360 Chicago, and The Shard in London are other great observation deck options.

You only have your first Valentine's Day as a couple once, so don't settle for an ordinary evening. This Feb. 14, try one of these romantic date ideas. You're guaranteed to enjoy a memorable experience with your boyfriend or girlfriend.

