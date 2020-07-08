Growing up, you couldn’t wait to make a dent in your summer reading for school. It was a fun challenge to check off every book, and now, you're in charge of your own reading list. Showcase your choices by posting some pics paired with these Instagram captions for summer reading. By sharing a cute reading selfie or artsy snap of your book and iced matcha, you may even inspire your friends to join you on your very own summer reading adventure.

After all, the first thing you want to do after reading a good book is spill the tea with someone else who has read it. By posting what you’re reading, you’re inviting a conversation to happen. Start a book exchange within your crew. Let your friends know that you're willing to trade whatever you're reading for something off of their shelf. That way, a cute selfie of you hanging out in the backyard and reading will not only get you a ton of likes on the 'Gram, but also more books on your summer reading list.

Plan a day of lounging on your favorite pool float or make a super cozy reading nook inside, and dive headfirst into some books. Since you'll be lost in the stories, use these 45 summer reading captions to make posting easier.

FluxFactory/E+/Getty Images

1. "Breakfast nook for one."

2. "Happiness is a juicy read."

3. "The best is when you find a book you can't put down."

4. "Between the pages of a book is a lovely place to be."

5. "Books have allowed me to travel way more than my passport."

6. "Everyone is a reader. Some just haven't found their favorite book yet."

7. "I like to travel in the summer, which is why I read."

8. "The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go." — Dr. Seuss

9. "All I need is a good book and a glass of lemonade."

10. "My summer reading shelfie."

11. "I got lost this summer in a bunch of books."

12. "If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need." — Marcus Tullius Cicero

13. "Reading gives us someplace to go when we have to stay where we are." — Mason Cooley

14. "Reading is my favorite summertime activity."

15. "Start every summer morning with a good book and a cup of coffee."

16. "Reading is fun-damental."

17. "What a novel idea to read in the summertime."

18. "Summers are always my favorite chapters."

19. "Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August." — Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty

20. "I decided to treat my shelf this summer."

21. "My summer weekends are all booked up."

22. "I like traveling in the summertime... to the library and bookstore."

Shutterstock

23. "I like big books and I cannot lie."

24. "Let's taco 'bout books and my lunch."

25. "Reading while sunbathing makes me well red."

26. "Sorry I'm being a little shelf-ish this summer."

27. "This weekend is gonna be lit-erary."

28. "Enjoying some palm reading in this hammock."

29. "I'd rather bee reading this summer."

30. "The only club I'm going to this summer is my book club."

31. "Reading vibes only."

32. "Reading... a vacation for the mind." — David Barry

33. "Summer is for reading good books in cozy little nooks."

34. "With a dreamy, far-off look, and her nose stuck in a book." — Beauty and the Beast

35. "Bookmarks are for quitters."

36. "Felt cute. Might read more books this summer."

37. "About to dive right into this book."

38. "Reading makes me a happy camper."

39. "My favorite summer romance is the one found within a book."

40. "The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only a page." — St. Augustine

41. "Reading is a discount ticket to everywhere." — Mary Schmich

42. "Wine not read a book this summer?"

43. "Here’s to books, the cheapest vacation you can buy." — Charlaine Harris

44. "A library is full of new worlds to travel to."

45. "I'm that kid who read everything on the summer reading list."