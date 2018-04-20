45 Floral Puns For Instagram, Because "April Showers Bring May Flowers"
April showers are bringing May flowers, and I hope you accept every rose that comes your way. You've put away your bulkiest coats, and pulled out the swimsuits and pastel sundresses you'll break out for every beach day. Thank goodness we're on our way to the warmer months, because our selfies deserve some sunshine. These floral puns for Instagram will have your feed blooming, and will undoubtedly bring the best of spring to your followers.
Seriously, that floral feeling is one that needs to be showcased on our feeds. Our followers are scrolling through their social media and looking for some inspiration. They need to know the latest trends, and which sandals you're so excited to wear now that it's warm. Posting a picture of flowers here and there will surely bring your Instagram to the next level, and will get you all the likes.
There's always a pun to pair with your post, and your garden is already blooming, so you'll want to be prepared. As Meryl Streep says in The Devil Wears Prada, "Florals, for spring? Groundbreaking." Yes, posing with some tulips in your oversized tote, and taking selfies in pastel places around the globe might come across as a little cliché, but you're in a blooming kind of mood, so who cares? Pick one of these 46 cute captions along with those flowers for a pretty picture-perfect feed.
For you and your besties:
1. "Last bud not least." — Unknown
2. "Life would succ without you." — Unknown
3. "What’s up, buttercup?" — Unknown
4. "Aloe you vera much." — Unknown
5. "You're my best bud." — Unknown
6. "Orange you glad we're best friends?" — Unknown
7. "I be-leaf in you." — Unknown
8. "I'll never desert you." — Unknown
9. "Long thyme, no see!" — Unknown
10. "Always rooting for you." — Unknown
11. "Plants are my buds." — Unknown
For you and your significant other:
12. "Not a daisy goes by that I don't think of you." — Unknown
13. "We were mint to be." — Unknown
14. "I love you bunches." — Unknown
15. "I think you're dandy, and I'm not lion!" — Unknown
16. "My love for you blossoms every day." — Unknown
17. "Wildflower about you." — Unknown
18. "Plant one on me." — Unknown
19. "Ay poppy!" — Unknown
20. "Let's put our tulips together." — Unknown
21. "I hate when bay leaves." — Unknown
For your salty and sarcastic posts:
22. "Ain't nobody got thyme for that." — Unknown
23. "What in carnation?" — Unknown
24. "Don't kale my vibe." — Unknown
25. "Leaf me alone." — Unknown
26. "Read my tulips." — Unknown
27. "Get clover it." — Unknown
28. "Say it ain't cilantro." — Unknown
29. "Daisy me rollin'." — Unknown
30. "Oopsie daisy." — Unknown
31. "Give it time. I'll grow on you." — Unknown
For something sweet and simple:
32. "Bee kind." — Unknown
33. "Just peachy." — Unknown
34. "Live life in full bloom." — Unknown
35. "That floral feeling." — Unknown
36. "Let the good thymes roll." — Unknown
37. "Thanks a bunch!" — Unknown
38. "Eat, drink, and be rosemary." — Unknown
39. "Spring has sprung." — Unknown
40. "Petal to the metal." — Unknown
41. "Oh kale yeah." — Unknown
42. "Party thyme." — Unknown
43. "You are so berry cute." — Unknown
44. "Here comes the sunflowers." — Unknown
45. "You had me at hydrangea." — Unknown
Did you find a pun that got you in that floral feeling? Soon enough, summer will be here and you'll be captioning your posts of ice cream cones and dreamy vacations in the Caribbean. So, making the most of these pretty-in-pink moments is key. Don't get greedy with your garden, and share all the sweetness on social media so that your followers can stop for the roses, too.