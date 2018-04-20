April showers are bringing May flowers, and I hope you accept every rose that comes your way. You've put away your bulkiest coats, and pulled out the swimsuits and pastel sundresses you'll break out for every beach day. Thank goodness we're on our way to the warmer months, because our selfies deserve some sunshine. These floral puns for Instagram will have your feed blooming, and will undoubtedly bring the best of spring to your followers.

Seriously, that floral feeling is one that needs to be showcased on our feeds. Our followers are scrolling through their social media and looking for some inspiration. They need to know the latest trends, and which sandals you're so excited to wear now that it's warm. Posting a picture of flowers here and there will surely bring your Instagram to the next level, and will get you all the likes.

There's always a pun to pair with your post, and your garden is already blooming, so you'll want to be prepared. As Meryl Streep says in The Devil Wears Prada, "Florals, for spring? Groundbreaking." Yes, posing with some tulips in your oversized tote, and taking selfies in pastel places around the globe might come across as a little cliché, but you're in a blooming kind of mood, so who cares? Pick one of these 46 cute captions along with those flowers for a pretty picture-perfect feed.

For you and your besties:

1. "Last bud not least." — Unknown

2. "Life would succ without you." — Unknown

3. "What’s up, buttercup?" — Unknown

4. "Aloe you vera much." — Unknown

5. "You're my best bud." — Unknown

6. "Orange you glad we're best friends?" — Unknown

7. "I be-leaf in you." — Unknown

8. "I'll never desert you." — Unknown

9. "Long thyme, no see!" — Unknown

10. "Always rooting for you." — Unknown

11. "Plants are my buds." — Unknown

For you and your significant other:

12. "Not a daisy goes by that I don't think of you." — Unknown

13. "We were mint to be." — Unknown

14. "I love you bunches." — Unknown

15. "I think you're dandy, and I'm not lion!" — Unknown

16. "My love for you blossoms every day." — Unknown

17. "Wildflower about you." — Unknown

18. "Plant one on me." — Unknown

19. "Ay poppy!" — Unknown

20. "Let's put our tulips together." — Unknown

21. "I hate when bay leaves." — Unknown

For your salty and sarcastic posts:

22. "Ain't nobody got thyme for that." — Unknown

23. "What in carnation?" — Unknown

24. "Don't kale my vibe." — Unknown

25. "Leaf me alone." — Unknown

26. "Read my tulips." — Unknown

27. "Get clover it." — Unknown

28. "Say it ain't cilantro." — Unknown

29. "Daisy me rollin'." — Unknown

30. "Oopsie daisy." — Unknown

31. "Give it time. I'll grow on you." — Unknown

For something sweet and simple:

32. "Bee kind." — Unknown

33. "Just peachy." — Unknown

34. "Live life in full bloom." — Unknown

35. "That floral feeling." — Unknown

36. "Let the good thymes roll." — Unknown

37. "Thanks a bunch!" — Unknown

38. "Eat, drink, and be rosemary." — Unknown

39. "Spring has sprung." — Unknown

40. "Petal to the metal." — Unknown

41. "Oh kale yeah." — Unknown

42. "Party thyme." — Unknown

43. "You are so berry cute." — Unknown

44. "Here comes the sunflowers." — Unknown

45. "You had me at hydrangea." — Unknown

Did you find a pun that got you in that floral feeling? Soon enough, summer will be here and you'll be captioning your posts of ice cream cones and dreamy vacations in the Caribbean. So, making the most of these pretty-in-pink moments is key. Don't get greedy with your garden, and share all the sweetness on social media so that your followers can stop for the roses, too.