36 Rose Puns For Instagram That'll Make Your Valentine's Day Bloom

"Roses are red. Violets are blue." Your Valentine's Day pic is super cute, and the caption should be, too. There's nothing more quintessential for Valentine's Day than a bouquet of red roses, in my opinion. Whether you have a very thoughtful bae, an incredible best friend, or you're just treating yourself (because you deserve it), receiving a bouquet of roses is uber romantic. You might want to show off all of that beauty on Instagram, because who doesn't like a picture of roses? The only problem is everyone else will be posting pictures of their flowers as well. Set your pic apart from the rest with rose pun for Instagram captions.

Just like you will fall head over heels for your sweet bouquet, your friends will fall in love with your punny Instagram caption. Everyone loves a good pun. In fact, puns can be the ultimate Valentines because they always keep you smiling. These 36 puns can be like those corny paper Valentines you used to love to receive from every kid in class back in grade school.

You don't have all of the time in the world to come up with a caption on the big day. You'll be too busy having a romantic date with bae, or going out with your favorite girl squad. That's why this list of puns is perfect for when you're in a time crunch. Don't waste a moment trying to come up with the words on your own, and instead, post that pic right away with any of these as captions.

Consider these rose puns as my bouquet just for you. Don't forget to water them with a few rose emojis, and watch your Instagram pic bloom with an abundance of likes and comments.

For When You Decide To Stop And Smell The Rose Puns

1. "My fear of roses is a thorny issue. I'm not sure what it stems from, but it seems likely I'll be stuck with it." — Unknown

2. "Puns n' roses." — Unknown

3. "Rose to the occasion." — Unknown

4. "Thanks a bunch." — Unknown

5. "I love you bunches." — Unknown

6. "My loves stems deep." — Unknown

7. "My love flowers like a rose." — Unknown

8. "This is a budding romance." — Unknown

If The Real Way To Your Heart Is Actually Some Rosé, And Not A Bouquet

9. "Stop and smell the rosé" — Unknown

10. "Rosé the day away." — Unknown

11. "Rosé is pink. Champagne is too. I really like wine, but I love you." — Unknown

12. "Love the wine you're with." — Unknown

13. "No way, rosé" — Unknown

14. "Will you accept this rosé" — Unknown

15. "I love your rosé cheeks." — Unknown

16. "Rosé is bae." — Unknown

For When You're Thankful For Your Rose Buds

17. "Roses are red. Plants are green. My buds are my babies and I am their queen." — Unknown

18. "To the woman who rose me right." — Unknown

19. "Roses are red. Pizza sauce is too. I ordered a large, and none of it's for you." — Unknown

20. "Don't stop beleafing." — Unknown

21. "Hey bud, how's it growing?" — Unknown

22. "I rose above it." — Unknown

23. "We will have a blooming good time." — Unknown

24. "Show your true colors." — Unknown

For All Of The Other Beautiful Flowers In Your Bouquet

25. "Sometimes I love you tulip much." — Unknown

26. "We're mint to be." — Unknown

27. "I love it when you call me big poppy." — Unknown

28. "I dig gardening." — Unknown

29. "I think you're dandy, and I'm not lion." — Unknown

30. "If you were a flower, you'd be a damn-delion." — Unknown

31. "I'm proud to be yorchid." — Unknown

32. "What in carnation?" — Unknown

33. "Not a daisy goes by that I don't think of you." — Unknown

34. "Our tulips should kiss." — Unknown

35. "I lilac you." — Unknown

36. "I know I'm a lily bit naughty sometimes, but thanks for putting up with me." — Unknown