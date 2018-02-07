30 Heart Puns For Instagram That'll Get Your Blood Pumpin' This Valentine's Day

The day of love is creeping up on us rather quickly, and you need to make sure you're ready for it. And I'm not just talking about being prepared with your dinner reservations and what outfit you're wearing. You need to be on your A-game to embrace the holiday with the perfect caption for your picture of you and your sweetheart. Even if you're not a huge social media person, you have to post at least one of you and your honey this V-Day. And what better way to celebrate this sweet holiday than with heart puns for Instagram captions?

The typical cartoon heart has become associated with this holiday, and it's such a cute symbol to draw inspo from for your captions. Lyrics are fun, and a lovey-dovey quote from your favorite movie will also suffice — but there's just something about a corny, sappy, or clever AF pun that does the trick.

Make sure to grab some red wine and a cute red accessory to go with the heart theme, and also some red lipstick to really pop. Red like a heart is such a good look (maybe don't overdo it with a red outfit — that could potentially spell "overboard," in my opinion). Or, go down your own path and be super chill about the whole thing. Whatever you do, you know the way to your bae's heart — and you'll capture it forever with these love-inspired puns.

1. "I know this is cheesy, but you'll always have a pizza my heart." — Unknown

2. "You make my heart beet." — Unknown

3. "I aorta tell you how much I love you." — Unknown

4. "You hold the woo-key to my heart." — Unknown

5. "I wanna give you a hearty hug on Valentine's Day." — Unknown

6. "I won't go bacon your heart." — Unknown

7. "You sure know how to make my heart beat." — Unknown

8. "You're not vein, that's why I love you." — Unknown

9. "My heart and my brain are Valentines to each other this year." — Unknown

10. "Dear Heart, Please stop getting involved in everything, your job is to pump blood. That's it." — Unknown

11. "Two red blood cells met and fell in love, but it was all in vein." — Unknown

12. "Many people tell me to follow my heart. But how am I supposed to understand, 'lub-dub, lub-dub'?" — Unknown

13. "Hearts on fire this Valentine's Day." — Unknown

14. "Eat your heart out like a Khaleesi this Valentine's Day." — Unknown

15. "It's okay to follow your heart, but take your brain with you." — Unknown

16. "You cannot kindle a fire in any other heart until it is burning in your own." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

17. "You octopi my heart." — Unknown

18. "If you were a fruit, you'd be a fine-apple." — Unknown

19. "So mushroom in my heart for you." — Unknown

20. "What do you call two birds in love? Tweet-hearts!" — Unknown

21. "Wear your heart on your sleeve. Just don't get it dirty." — Unknown

22. "Don't touch the heart. I mean art!" — Unknown

23. "I love you like no otter." — Unknown

24. "Shot to the heart and you're to blame. Happy V-Day!" — A play on "You Give Love A Bad Name"

25. "I love you with all my butt. I'd say heart, but my butt is bigger." - Unknown

26. "I know it's corny, but you are a-maize-ing!" — Unknown

27. "Come live in my heart and pay no rent." — Unknown

28. "I love you a latte." — Unknown

29. "Last V-Day, I gave you my heart and the very next day you swept me away!" — A play on "Last Christmas"

30. "I love you from my head tomatoes." — Unknown