40 'New Girl' Quotes For You & The Awesome Loft-Mates In Your Life
We all want to live the loft life. Our favorite roommates have set some high standards when it comes to Craigslist deals. Seriously, we don't know how Jess got so lucky to find a crew of people who would sing along to Dirty Dancing with her. But, we sure hope that one day we land the same situation, maybe even in Los Angeles. There's Nick who is all of us when we're living our laziest lifestyles, and Schmidt who is probably doing adulting the best. Yes, yet again a sitcom has totally sucked us in, and these New Girl quotes will be just right for you and the cool loft-mates in your life. You can't live with them, you can't live without them — am I right?
Out of everyone in the loft, I like to think I'm kind of like Winston. I would totally split some pasta with my cat, cherish a crepe pan, and find myself in the most awkward situations. On Saturdays, I love to spend my mornings sleeping in late, and find myself in the company of fruity drinks — although, I've never been good at pranks. Truth is, there's one character we all see ourselves in — and that's why the show continues to be so relatable.
For besties, the best Nick and Schmidt moments remind us that our college friends are a forever thing, and that we'd really do anything for our partners-in-crime (even if it meant taking on the personality of Michael Keaton). For roommates, the whole crew reminds us of the things we miss the most when we come home for break. The endless rounds of drinking games, the Friendsgiving dinners, and all the classic mess-arounds in between will be memories we'll want to relive always.
If you're posting a picture on social media with your loft squad and need a quality caption, these 40 New Girl quotes will be just right. Bring something inspired by your favorite sitcom to your Instagram for all of those roomie pics on your feed.
1. "Youths!" — Schmidt
2. "Schmidt happens." — Schmidt
3. "I'm using my bride card!" — Cece
4. "Can we just take a minute to celebrate me?" — Schmidt
5. "So many emotions." — Nick
6. "I'm totaling my assets. It's really bleak." — Jess
7. "Who's that girl? It's Jess." — Jess
8. "I got mozzarella sticks for fingers." — Nick
9. "Every moment you're on this Earth is a moment I know where you are." — Nick
10. "It is my Secret Santa alias." — Winston
11. "Friend face." — Winston
12. "It's perfectly fine to watch TV all day." — Nick
13. "If I were off my rocker, would I take a weekly selfie with my cat?" — Winston
14. "I can't find my driving moccasins anywhere." — Schmidt
15. "Believe it or not, that's not the first time someone's broken my feeling stick. I have a travel size." — Jess
16. "Put on some pants, or at least some really high socks." — Jess
17. "You like me? You like my personality?" — Schmidt
18. "I just wanted to listen to Taylor Swift alone!" — Jess
19. "That's like the president and the vice president not being best friends." — Winston
20. "I'll take the strongest drink you have, and also a wine spritzer on the side in case I don't like it." — Jess
21. "You have the right...to remain hugged." — Coach
22. "If you are for one second suggesting that I don't know how to open a musical, how dare you!" — Schmidt
23. "I was sabotaged by my baby box." — Jess
24. "We are literally the most embarrassing people on the planet." — Jess
25. "It's a weird life, but it's where I'm at right now." — Nick
26. "You gave me a cookie, I gave you a cookie." — Nick
27. "You're my mama bear, girl." — Jess
28. "Go put a dollar in the jar right now." — Coach
29. "This is my jam." — Coach
30. "Saturday is a day for sleeping, and damn it, you will not take that away from me!" — Winston
31. "Are we eating or are we not eating?" — Winston
32. "Jealous because I'm the True American." — Coach
33. "Eating cookies and avoiding confrontation." — Jess
34. "Because it's a great story, and I'm a teller of stories." — Nick
35. "Yeah, I'd trust Beyoncé with my life." — Nick
36. "I like being weird." — Jess
37. "This is the worst thing to ever happen to me. I've lived a very fortunate life!" — Jess
38. "No, I'm not watching Dirty Dancing." — Jess
39. "I don't like it. It's too much responsibility." — Nick
40. "The economy stinks, bees are dying, and movies are pretty much all sequels now." — Schmidt
Sure, we love watching reruns of Friends, Parks and Recreation, and The Office. But, nothing will ever quite compare to life of these loft-mates — in my opinion. These quotes will show your social media feed that you're really all-in with your roomie love. Now, has anyone seen Ferguson?