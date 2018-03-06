We all want to live the loft life. Our favorite roommates have set some high standards when it comes to Craigslist deals. Seriously, we don't know how Jess got so lucky to find a crew of people who would sing along to Dirty Dancing with her. But, we sure hope that one day we land the same situation, maybe even in Los Angeles. There's Nick who is all of us when we're living our laziest lifestyles, and Schmidt who is probably doing adulting the best. Yes, yet again a sitcom has totally sucked us in, and these New Girl quotes will be just right for you and the cool loft-mates in your life. You can't live with them, you can't live without them — am I right?

Out of everyone in the loft, I like to think I'm kind of like Winston. I would totally split some pasta with my cat, cherish a crepe pan, and find myself in the most awkward situations. On Saturdays, I love to spend my mornings sleeping in late, and find myself in the company of fruity drinks — although, I've never been good at pranks. Truth is, there's one character we all see ourselves in — and that's why the show continues to be so relatable.

For besties, the best Nick and Schmidt moments remind us that our college friends are a forever thing, and that we'd really do anything for our partners-in-crime (even if it meant taking on the personality of Michael Keaton). For roommates, the whole crew reminds us of the things we miss the most when we come home for break. The endless rounds of drinking games, the Friendsgiving dinners, and all the classic mess-arounds in between will be memories we'll want to relive always.

If you're posting a picture on social media with your loft squad and need a quality caption, these 40 New Girl quotes will be just right. Bring something inspired by your favorite sitcom to your Instagram for all of those roomie pics on your feed.

1. "Youths!" — Schmidt

2. "Schmidt happens." — Schmidt

3. "I'm using my bride card!" — Cece

4. "Can we just take a minute to celebrate me?" — Schmidt

5. "So many emotions." — Nick

6. "I'm totaling my assets. It's really bleak." — Jess

7. "Who's that girl? It's Jess." — Jess

8. "I got mozzarella sticks for fingers." — Nick

9. "Every moment you're on this Earth is a moment I know where you are." — Nick

10. "It is my Secret Santa alias." — Winston

11. "Friend face." — Winston

12. "It's perfectly fine to watch TV all day." — Nick

13. "If I were off my rocker, would I take a weekly selfie with my cat?" — Winston

14. "I can't find my driving moccasins anywhere." — Schmidt

15. "Believe it or not, that's not the first time someone's broken my feeling stick. I have a travel size." — Jess

16. "Put on some pants, or at least some really high socks." — Jess

17. "You like me? You like my personality?" — Schmidt

18. "I just wanted to listen to Taylor Swift alone!" — Jess

19. "That's like the president and the vice president not being best friends." — Winston

20. "I'll take the strongest drink you have, and also a wine spritzer on the side in case I don't like it." — Jess

21. "You have the right...to remain hugged." — Coach

22. "If you are for one second suggesting that I don't know how to open a musical, how dare you!" — Schmidt

23. "I was sabotaged by my baby box." — Jess

24. "We are literally the most embarrassing people on the planet." — Jess

25. "It's a weird life, but it's where I'm at right now." — Nick

26. "You gave me a cookie, I gave you a cookie." — Nick

27. "You're my mama bear, girl." — Jess

28. "Go put a dollar in the jar right now." — Coach

29. "This is my jam." — Coach

30. "Saturday is a day for sleeping, and damn it, you will not take that away from me!" — Winston

31. "Are we eating or are we not eating?" — Winston

32. "Jealous because I'm the True American." — Coach

33. "Eating cookies and avoiding confrontation." — Jess

34. "Because it's a great story, and I'm a teller of stories." — Nick

35. "Yeah, I'd trust Beyoncé with my life." — Nick

36. "I like being weird." — Jess

37. "This is the worst thing to ever happen to me. I've lived a very fortunate life!" — Jess

38. "No, I'm not watching Dirty Dancing." — Jess

39. "I don't like it. It's too much responsibility." — Nick

40. "The economy stinks, bees are dying, and movies are pretty much all sequels now." — Schmidt

Sure, we love watching reruns of Friends, Parks and Recreation, and The Office. But, nothing will ever quite compare to life of these loft-mates — in my opinion. These quotes will show your social media feed that you're really all-in with your roomie love. Now, has anyone seen Ferguson?