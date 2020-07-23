Patios were made for sipping lemonade, sharing late-night pizza with your roomies, and soaking up the beautiful weather. When you've got such a fun outdoor space, you should take full advantage of it. Along with pouring yourself another glass of lemonade, you should prep a list of Instagram captions for patio pictures so you can share the good times and good vibes on your feed.

With just the right furniture and decor, you can turn your patio into your very own oasis. Get yourself some fun lounge chairs to relax on when you want to sunbathe, or a cozy teardrop patio chair for reading the latest rom-coms of the season. Host an outdoor dinner party for your housemates under dreamy string lights and cool lanterns. You can even fill your outdoor space with a bunch of plants, so you feel like you're surrounded by nature every time you step out for fresh air.

Your patio is your personal space to enjoy, so break out your yoga mat for a sunrise stretch to start your day off on the right foot. Or, try a new Disney drink recipe to sip and savor at happy hour while you rehash your day with your besties. The possibilities for patio fun are endless, so you want to make sure you're prepped with the right captions to go along with whatever pictures you end up snapping. When the time comes to share, use any of the ones on this list.

AzmanJaka/E+/Getty Images

1. "This patio runs on good drinks, good food, and good times."

2. "Welcome to my patio where it's always happy hour."

3. "Relax and unwind... you're on patio time."

4. "Come sit on my patio with me. The drinks are cold and the friendship's free."

5. "This is the life."

6. "On this patio, there's a lot of sipping, grilling, and chilling."

7. "This is my happy place."

8. "My patio rules: Relax and have fun."

9. "I am outdoorsy. I drink wine on my patio."

10. "Say aloe to my patio."

11. "When you're on the patio, you have to be nice or leaf."

12. "If you need me, I'll be on my patio."

13. "Naps on the patio are my favorite."

14. "Why go chasing the sun when it can easily just find me at home?"

15. "I don't have to travel very far to get to my favorite place."

16. "You can't sip with us."

17. "You're a real sweet tea."

18. "When life hands you lemons, make lemonade to sip on your patio."

19. "Party thyme on the patio."

20. "We like to ketchup on the patio."

Goodboy Picture Company/E+/Getty Images

21. "I relish these patio moments."

22. "My favorite kind of vacation is a staycation."

23. "I've got everything I need right here."

24. "I've booked some time this afternoon for the patio."

25. "I can always use s'more patio hangs with you."

26. "Enjoy the little things."

27. "Welcome to my oasis."

28. "Just needed a little fresh air."

29. "Welcome to our patio party."

30. "I'm grateful for WiFi that reaches out to my patio."

31. "Nights under the string lights with you."

32. "Life needs more fireflies and patio nights."

33. "I live for watching sunsets on the patio with you."

34. "Grillin' and chillin'."

35. "Currently crushing on this view."

36. "Paradise found right here on my patio."

37. "Can somebody pinch me? I think I'm dreaming."

38. "Chilling on the patio with my main squeeze."

39. "Easy peasy lemon squeezy."

40. "I've got sunny vibes."