Chilling out is easier said than done. You'd love to spend an entire weekend at the spa, getting a massage or a mud mask. But, you just can't get away from commitments, like coffee dates and work assignments. On any given afternoon, you're running through subway stations, answering emails on your phone, and attempting to check things off your to-do list. The stress is real, and the last thing on your mind is social media. Lucky for you, I came up with some chill Instagram captions, so you don't have to worry one bit. (Just send me a few pomegranate facials as a "thank you.")

First things first: Take a second to relax. Let your mind disconnect from the rest of the world, and channel some inner peace. Lower your shoulders, close your eyes, and loosen your jaw. Movements like that already release so much tension and anxiety, that you've been holding onto for — well, forever. Truth is, you weren't doing yourself any huge favors. Can you even remember the last time you took a deep breath?

Soon enough, you'll be back on track. You just need to slow down and put your priorities into place. Believe it or not, life is only going to get busier, and it's up to you to find time to recharge. Put a weekend at the spa in the books, or go on a retreat in the desert with your girls. Social media can be the least of your worries, even when you're away on that mini-vacation, because I've come up with some captions that are super chill.

1. "Feeling as cool as my iced coffee."

2. "When I'm wearing a crewneck sweatshirt, there's not a worry in my world."

3. "Casually channeling my inner couch potato."

4. "Let's slow down for a second, and see where we go."

5. "Until further notice, assume I'm out of the office."

6. "Self-care and chill."

7. "The only thing you should chase on a Saturday is the next episode."

8. "'Tis the season to stay snuggled up as long as possible."

9. "Sorry, I couldn't see you through the cucumbers on my eyes."

10. "Fact: There's nothing that can't be cured by a facial, your best friends, and lots of coconut oil."

11. "Thinking only pillow thoughts."

12. "When life gets messy, turn it into a mud mask."

13. "You can always find me hanging in a bubble bath."

14. "Girl, you are getting there."

15. "Trying to chill out, but this is new for me."

16. "Has anyone seen my chill? I must have left it somewhere."

17. "Pace yourself. Life is a marathon, and you're sprinting through it, without any water breaks."

18. "This must be the art of doing nothing at all."

19. "Note to self: Doing nothing is sort of fun. Let's do it again, sometime."

20. "Just trying to find some peace and quiet in this busy city with all the bright lights."

21. "When in doubt, zen it out."

22. "My brain has been running at a mile a minute, and I don't even like cardio."

23. "Messy buns and ordering pizza with my best friends."

24. "I've been feeling a lot better since I broke up with stress."

25. "Peace, love, and laying on the couch."

26. "It's OK to take a break every once in a while. That's the only way you can prepare for the next adventure."

27. "Hang loose and love freely."

28. "Don't ever forget that you're a human being."

29. "It's possible to be strong and exhausted all at the same time."

30. "Taking time to relax, because life can be a rush."

31. "Perfectly content with where I'm at right now."

32. "Let your weekend be filled with love, laughing, and lots of relaxing."

By now, you hopefully are feeling as cool as a cucumber. You're snuggled up on your couch, catching up with your favorite bloggers, and letting the world pass you by.

Sometimes, it's good to be lazy and hit pause on life. You may find that you're much happier, when you're not constantly wrapped up in stress. Suddenly, there's time to do the things that you love, and enjoy every moment that comes and goes. Are you chilling out, yet? Well, according to the 'Gram, you're getting there.