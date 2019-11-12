30 Soothing Text Ideas For Calming Down A Stressed Partner

When your SO is stressed, what’s your signature move? Maybe you whip up their favorite meal, initiate some stress-relieving sexy time, or try to take their mind off things by planning a fun date night. Any of these approaches could work, but sometimes you want a faster solution. A quick text can be a great way to show your partner you care and offer them some emotional support — and it doesn’t require a paragraph-long text. Sounds almost too easy, right? If you’re wondering what the catch is and stuck on the logistics of how to calm your boyfriend down through text or soothe your girlfriend with sweet messsages, I’ve got you covered — and it’s not as complicated as you may think.

Sending supportive texts when your partner is stressed is actually pretty straightforward. You really do not need to worry about getting every detail right in crafting the perfect, poignant text message. A 2018 study published in Computers in Human Behavior proved that a simple text can actually be super effective when someone is in a stressful sitch. During the study, the University of California researchers tasked 75 women with preparing a public speech in four minutes and put their romantic partners in another room. While the women were working on their stressful task, some received no text at all, some got a supportive text from their partner (along the lines of “Don’t worry! You’ll be fine”), and others got a text about something unrelated and mundane, like the weather.

Participants who received texts said they felt more loved and cared for— yes, even the ones who just got a weather update — in comparison to those who didn’t get a text. Not only that but receiving a mundane text actually reduced participants’ blood pressure. In other words, you do not need to be a texting guru to try out this method. Sometimes, the best words of encouragement for a stressed boyfriend, girlfriend, or partner are the simple ones.

The mere act of reaching out to let your partner know they're not alone is powerful in and of itself. Still not sure what to say? Here are a few texts that might prove particularly calming and comforting during this challenging time.

Sweet Words Of Encouragement

Counting down the minutes until I can snuggle you. Thinking about you rn. You free tonight? I have a little surprise for you. I know you’re busy today, so no need to reply — just wanted to send a quick reminder that I love you, I believe in you, and I’m here for you. FYI, I’m an excellent sounding board for venting. What’s the best way I can support you right now? This text is good for one back rub, redeemable whenever and wherever. Sending you all the good vibes today. LMK if you need anything. Wish I could give you a huge hug right now, but I’ll save it for when I see you later. Only [insert time amount here] left, and then you’re free!

Motivating Texts Of Support

Whatever happens in the coming week, just know that I’m already proud of you. I'm so proud of how you’ve been balancing everything lately under so much pressure. You inspire me each and every day. I know you’ve got a lot on your plate right now, but I can promise you this: It’s going to get better. Rather than focusing on what you haven't gotten done, try focusing on all of the amazing things you have accomplished... because it's a pretty impressive list, IMO. You got this. You can do literally anything you set your mind to, and this is no different. I just know you’re going to do amazing. Cannot wait to see you kill this. Hey, remember when you got through [insert life obstacle]? It’s safe to say you can definitely get through this, too. You are so close to the finish line. I know you’ll get there! I seriously could not be prouder of you. Let’s celebrate your hard work ASAP.

Caring Texts To Make Them Smile

Remember to take a break and eat something nourishing today! Is there anything I can do to make your life easier RN? Hey, I know we have plans tonight, and I’d obviously love to see you — but just know that if you need some time to chill solo, that’s totally fine by me. Quick reminder: if you’re feeling overwhelmed today, try doing some deep breathing exercises [insert link with instructions here]. Can I bring you some lunch today? #ServiceWithASmooch. I’m already planning the most relaxing weekend for you. Almost there! Let me know when you’re taking a break. I have a treat for you. (And, no, it’s not just me.) I want to cook for you tonight. What are you in the mood for? If you want to take a break together, let me know! We could both use some fresh air. Just Venmo-ed you. Coffee on me today. ❤️

Studies:

