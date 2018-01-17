Elite Daily
How To Make Your Partner Feel Loved & Appreciated, As Told By Real Women

By
When you've been in a relationship for a while, it's easy to take your partner for granted. You've been together for long enough that those initial butterflies have worn off, and your partner has just become one of those everyday parts of your life. Despite the fact that the only thing bringing about this level of comfort is a deeper sort of love than you were experiencing in those early stages, it's easy to forget the importance of making your partner feel loved all the time — not just in the honeymoon phase. In a recent Reddit thread, women share their pointers on how to make your partner feel loved by offering up firsthand examples of the ways their own partners made them feel loved and appreciated.

Read along and gain some inspiration.

Her partner randomly bursts into declarations of love.

/u/weewoo18

Her SO is a shoulder for her to lean on when she's feeling down.

/u/Nokhaleesi

Her partner keeps her life clutter-free for her.

/u/not_doing_that

He puts an effort into making her feel heard.

/u/doorabl

Her partner does small things to make her life easier.

/u/on_a_whisper

He texts her as soon as he wakes up.

/u/ashmoe32

He comforts her when she's feeling insecure.

/u/firfetir

Her partner uses his time off to pick up the slack around the house.

/u/sleepyemoji

He's never too busy to answer her call.

/u/SemiterrestrialMagic

Her SO spontaneously kisses her forehead.

/u/captainsaveabro

This woman's partner goes with her to concerts, even if he doesn't like the band.

/u/TheRosesAndGuns

Her partner takes care of all the little things for her.

/u/standstagger

OK, now it's time to use these pointers to go show everyone you love just how much you love them.

