Nothing beats escaping to a national park for a weekend. This type of getaway reconnects you with the beautiful planet you live on and reminds you to take things one stride at a time. Before you head out on your next adventure, do yourself a favor and save one of these clever Instagram captions for national parks on your phone. When you go back to your hotel or Airbnb and get WiFi connection again, use it to capture unbelievable mems.

You won't want to forget what it was like to hit the trails in a pair of your favorite sneakers and feel the positive ions rush off a nearby waterfall. It can be a transformative experience because you become fully immersed in your surroundings, as opposed to your inbox that's receiving new emails at warp speed. Not to mention, as you get closer to the waterfalls or the tucked-away bodies of spring water, you're typically treated to epic and otherworldly views.

In Bryce Canyon National Park, the trails lead you to overlooks and lots of dreamy viewpoints where you can gaze at the red rock. And at Zion National Park, you'll take in the otherworldly sights while weaving through the canyon trails. Not posting about those experiences soon after you have them would be doing yourself a major disservice.

So, when you get Internet connection again, use one of these IG captions for national parks to tell your followers how you traded social media and search bars for the wild. Describe what it felt like to reconnect with this beautiful planet we call home.

DaniloAndjus/E+/Getty Images

1. "National parks exist, and our planet is better for it."

2. "Long live the planet and the magic it makes."

3. "Once in a while, give up your WiFi and grab your backpack."

4. "Glad I took this time to recharge."

5. "If I had a penny for every time I gasped at a view, I'd be rich."

6. "Let's hunker down in nature for a while."

7. "Some places leave you speechless. This was one of them."

8. "Part of me thinks we're not on planet Earth anymore..."

9. "Chasing sunsets and running away from bugs."

10. "I took another picture with a cactus. I couldn't help myself."

11. "Today, I had a s'more for breakfast and I think that's a beautiful thing."

12. "I could spend hours taking pictures of these #views."

13. "A hike a day keeps the bad vibes away."

14. "I think I'll just park myself near this rock and call it a day."

15. "It's the lack of Internet connection and beautiful landscapes for me."

16. "Add a national park to your bucket list. I promise you won't regret it."

17. "Can we explore a national park every day? Thanks!"

18. "I swear you can see every star in the universe here."

19. "A photo dump featuring lots of red rock."

20. "Not leaving behind anything in this national park but my heart."

21. "Do more outdoorsy things, even if you're not an outdoorsy person."

22. "Thanks for convincing me to try out the hard trail."

23. "Channeling my inner Leslie Knope and falling in love with national parks."

24. "My sneakers aren't white anymore, but the scuffs were so worth the views."

Rosanna U/Image Source/Getty Images

25. "I like long, romantic hikes up very steep mountains."

26. "Checking in on my plant friends."

27. "The adventure never stops, and neither will I."

28. "This photo is brought to you by a national park trip."

29. "Do you think if I reach high enough, I could touch the sky?"

30. "I want life to feel like the rush of a waterfall."

31. "Traded WiFi for wildlife, and I have zero regrets about it.

32. "Are we at the next national park yet?"

33. "Taking dips in places I can't find on the map."

34. "Escape with me to the lakes and the trees."

35. "If you know me, you know this was on my bucket list."

36. "Messy buns and sweaty shirts, but incredibly full hearts."

37. "Not a single phone in sight. Just vibing."

38. "Take a picture. I want this moment to last forever."

39. "Hike, hike, baby."

40. "Love you, national parks. Mean it."