12 White Leather Sneakers From Nike, Adidas, & More That'll Last You Season After Season

There’s no way the white sneaker trend will lose any steam any time soon. And white leather sneakers are the way to go for pretty much any look, casual, more formal, or otherwise. But can you imagine being able to keep a pair of white shoes in good condition for more than a year? It just takes one rainy day, one puddle, or one dirty dog, and your shoes are ruined — or at least, not sparkling white anymore. White sneakers you can wear in rain or shine for years to come without them turning dirty gray is the very elusive dream. This is why white leather sneakers are the best of both worlds.

Wearing white on the one part of your body constantly in contact with dirt? That’s just asking for trouble. But unlike with canvas or other types of fabric, leather is super easy to clean and durable, so it's less daunting to keep your shoes looking sharp for as long as possible. Beyond that, leather is durable, comfortable, and adds a little extra shine to your look. And while leather shoes sound like a big investment, they don’t always have to be. (Although, there's nothing wrong with splurging on a nice pair of leather sneakers to last you season after season.) Still, there are plenty of affordable options. If you haven’t already indulged in the white sneaker trend, the style will quickly become your go-to. They match with everything — from athleisure to sundresses — and always look chic. Check out some gorgeous white leather sneakers below and prepare to want every single pair.

Converse hightop sneakers are such a classic look, but the traditional canvas style tends to lose its shiny newness so fast. With a Chuck Taylor All Star Leather Hightop ($60, Converse), you can rock this timeless look for years. Not to mention, the pressed, all-white ankle patch makes this shoe stand out from all others.

Ellesse’s Tropea Leather White Shoes ($65, Zumiez) have a pop of color on the heel to make your white sneakers stand out. The color’s subtle enough that you don’t have to worry about it clashing with your 'fit, but it's bold enough to make your outfit that much better.

PUMA took its classic sneakers and elevated them in the Smash Platform Leather Sneakers ($55, PUMA), which add just a liiiittle height. The platform isn’t too high, however, so you can go about your active life with ease feeling just a little bit taller.

Keds’ Courty Women’s Leather Sneakers ($55, Kohl’s) are sharper than most white sneakers with their thin, dark lines and small silhouette. They also have a Dream Foam Memory footbed, so you can rest assured your feet will stay comfy all day long.

These FILA Women’s F-13 ($40, FILA) give off a seriously retro vibe with the high ankle strap. They’re a great balance of minimal and unique with the simple navy-and-red swoop and small logo alongside the funky strap.

A hint of glitter has never made anything worse, which is why you should check out DC’s Court Graffik SE W ($43, Zappos). The shoes feature DC's classic pill pattern in a sparkly way that will give every outfit a little extra bling.

Although not entirely white, these bold, chunky sneakers Experiment 4 Fury Trail Sneakers ($250, Reebok) by Pyer Moss for Reebok are delightfully daring. They will easily be the pièce de résistance of any look you wear.

Adidas Stan Smiths ($56, Nordstrom) are the white sneaker. Although they were popularized by tennis players in the '80s, the shoes have had a renaissance in recent years. If you want the trendiest white sneakers possible, a pair of Stan Smiths with the green detailing on the heel and tongue is the way to go.

If you want a super unique, modern silhouette, UGG’s Neutra Sock Sneaker ($70, UGG) has an almost futuristic feeling to them. They’re chunky but light at the same time, so you won’t feel like you’re clomping around.

For a cushioned footbed, slight platform, and all-around comfy leather sneaker, Reebok's Club C 85 Sneaker ($70, Reebok) is a traditional yet photographic pair of shoes. The Reebok logo is in a royal blue, giving the shoe a very minimal pop.

While they're pretty pricey, you've got to admit Off-White's Low Vulcanized Sneakers ($400, Off-White) are pretty darn cool. Available to ship come October 2020, these white 100% leather sneakers are bold, graphic, and were made for your closet.

And of course, Nike's Air Force 1 '07 Sneakers ($90, Nike) are another classic pair that'll serve you well. The solid platform gives you added height, but the cushioning inside the shoe provides endless comfort on days where you're on your feet constantly.