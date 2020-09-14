Halloween is looking a little different this year with drive-thru haunted houses and virtual parties. You still plan on wearing a cool costume to celebrate the big day, though, so you'll need some Instagram captions for Halloween Zoom party pics. One of the upsides of taking your party online is that you can invite all your long-distance besties and the family you normally don't get to see on Oct. 31 to the festivities. You'll be so excited to dance around to the "Monster Mash" and eat candy, but don't forget to snap a screenshot of your crew and some selfies with your computer.

A Zoom party can have all the things you love about a regular Halloween party. You can whip up a batch of delicious Halloween treats like The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed doughnuts, and come up with a witch's brew cocktail (if you're 21 or up). Then, share a Halloween Spotify playlist with your guests that includes all your fave songs like "Thriller" and the Ghostbusters theme song so you can dance around together.

If you're looking for a chill Zoom party, plan a movie night where you can watch a classic like Hocus Pocus or something scary like Scream together. Having these 40 Instagram captions for Halloween Zoom parties ready to go will make posting your fave memories as sweet as the candy you're planning on eating.

Betsie Van Der Meer/Stone/Getty Images

1. "These are our resting witch faces."

2. "Zooming with my main witches."

3. "Having a virtually gourd time."

4. "Nothing's going to stop these Hallow-queens from partying."

5. "Zoom zoom zoom, make my heart go boom boom." — Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century

6. "Everyone on this Zoom call is boo-tiful."

7. "My party plans: Eat, drink, and be scary."

8. "The fun is fright this way."

9. "Treat yourself to a Zoom Halloween party."

10. "Boos and Zoom with my ghouls."

11. "You like my Halloween mask?"

12. "Welcome foolish mortals." — Haunted Mansion

13. "This is the most spooktacular Zoom party."

14. "Since it's a virtual party, I don't have to share my candy."

15. "Felt cute. Might get spooked later."

16. "Bad WiFi is just a haunt mess."

17. "This is my scream team."

18. "It's a party, so let's boo-gie."

19. "Shake your boo-ty."

20. "Witch way to the Zoom party?"

svetikd/E+/Getty Images

21. "Join us if you dare."

22. "Celebrating Halloween is a no-brainer. [zombie emoji]"

23. "If the broom fits, fly it."

24. "'Tis the season to be spooky."

25. "You coulda had a bad witch."

26. "We've got pumpkin to talk about."

27. "Just creepin' it real online."

28. "We're 100% those witches."

29. "Roses are red, grass is green, it's frickin' batty how much I love Halloween."

30. "Having a bloody good time."

31. "Do not disturb me and my ghoulfriends"

32. "It's always Halloween in my heart."

33. "Home is where you park your broom."

34. "This Zoom party is wicked fun."

35. "Brr… it’s cold in here. There must be some spirits in the atmosphere!"

36. "Even on Zoom, it's just a bunch of Hocus Pocus."

37. "Ghouls just wanna have fun."

38. "Having a mons-terrific time with my best ghouls."

39. "I'm a ghost with the most, babe." — Beetlejuice

40. "There’s only 365 days left until next Halloween!" — The Nightmare Before Christmas