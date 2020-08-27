40 Captions For Cooking With Your Partner & A Souper Night At Home

A typical date night may be dinner and a movie with your SO. Though, when you're home, you can spice things up in the kitchen by cooking your own meal instead of ordering takeout from your fave place. Not only can it be a fun experience working together to make a delicious dish, but you can snap some souper cute couple selfies and the post them with captions for cooking with your partner.

Challenge yourself to try and make a fancy dinner for two, or go with your go-to faves. Preparing dinner together is not only a super cute bonding activity, but it's also a way to show off your talents in front of your crush. If you want to share something extra special, surprise each other with secret family recipes. Or, make it a game by challenging each other to make something from a "mystery ingredients box" you put together, similar to Chopped's mystery basket.

Whatever you decide for the menu, be sure to include some of these 40 cooking captions. They'll come in handy when you're enjoying dessert and want to post some of your fave snaps and candids of working together in the kitchen. With the right pics and captions, you can whip up a truly Insta-worthy post.

franckreporter/E+/Getty Images

1. "Life is what you bake it."

2. "The kitchen is extra hot when you're in it."

3. "Good food makes for a good mood."

4. "Everything tastes better when we're together."

5. "Get you a bae who can cook."

6. "I relish these moments with you."

7. "I love spending time with you berry much."

8. "If you combine wine and dinner, the new word is winner."

9. "I like you a waffle lot."

10. "You can't live a full life on an empty stomach."

11. "People who love to eat are always the best people." — Julia Child

12. "I know it's cheesy, but I think this person is really grate."

13. "Date someone who gives you the same feeling of when you see your food coming at a restaurant."

14. "Chop it like it's hot."

15. "Whip it! Whip it real good."

16. "I loaf you more than bread, and that's saying a lot."

17. "All you knead is love."

18. "I love you from my head to-ma-toes."

19. "We gave them something to taco 'bout."

20. "Let's taco 'bout how cute my partner is."

Nicolas Menijes / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

21. "I knew I found my butter half when I realized he/she/they could cook."

22. "Let's avocuddle after this."

23. "Food is symbolic of love when words are inadequate." — Alan D. Wolfelt

24. "I think I found my soymate."

25. "This day just keeps on getting butter."

26. "Keeping the gouda vibes flowing."

27. "My heart beets faster whenever you're around."

28. "I promise I helped in the kitchen."

29. "Ways to my heart: Buy me food, make me food, or be food."

30. "I found someone who's all that and dim sum."

31. "I only have fries for you."

32. "Happiness is homemade."

33. "You're awfully sweet."

34. "Won't you brie mine?"

35. "We make a really gouda team in the kitchen."

36. "You're just what I've bean looking for."

37. "You know the quinoa to my heart."

38. "This person right here has a pizza my heart."

39. "Felt cute. Might keep cooking with you forever and ever."

40. "Having a souper night at home."