Congratulations are in order, because you just got engaged to the love of your life. To say it's an exciting time is an understatement, and you can't wait to celebrate and share the news with your closest friends and family. After the FaceTimes, phone calls, and texts, you'll want to post a picture with your SO and new bling, and pair it with any of these Instagram captions for home engagement pictures.

If you're all about capturing the moment, snap a sweet selfie with your new fiancé/fiancée on the couch right after you say, "Yes!" Make sure your beautiful ring is front and center for everyone to swoon over. Get some plandid shots of you and your SO toasting to the good news with some champagne or dancing in the living room to your favorite love song. Your SO might have even planned to have a photographer or friend come over to sneakily capture the moment they got down on one knee on camera.

The ring in your photo will do most of the talking for you, but if you need some help coming up with just the right words, these 38 engagement-themed quotes make great Instagram captions. Pick the one you want to use to announce the big news, and prepare for all the likes and congratulatory messages to start rolling in.

Dean Mitchell/E+/Getty Images

1. "Upgrading my status from girlfriend to fiancé."

2. "There's no place like home with you."

3. "Here's the Instagram post you've all been waiting for."

4. "Home is where my heart is."

5. "I found someone who feels like home."

6. "Quick question: Does this ring make me look engaged?"

7. "Is it just me or did it get a lot brighter in here?"

8. "Well, I just found something new to do at home — plan a wedding."

9. "Home sweet engaged."

10. "Okay I'm engaged in the house, and I'm in the house engaged."

11. "Felt cute, might get married later."

12. "Can't wait to sip lemonade on the front porch with you forever and always."

13. "Take me out, and take me home (forever and ever). You're my, my, my, my lover." — Taylor Swift, "Lover"

14. "I found my happily ever after."

15. "This home is my castle, this person is my prince, and now, I'm officially a Disney princess with a fairytale ending."

16. "This ring needs #NoFilter."

17. "Low-quality manicure, high-quality fiancé."

18. "I'm about to pop all the bottles I have in my kitchen."

19. "Sorry to my neighbors for screaming 'Yes.'"

20. "That can't-eat, can't-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series kind of stuff." — It Takes Two

Carlo107/E+/Getty Images

21. "You can't spell house without 'us.'"

22. "Someone must have been listening to Beyoncé, because they put a ring on it."

23. "Party in the living room."

24. "Does this ring go with my loungewear?"

25. "I get to marry my roommate."

26. "If I had to pick a favorite finger, this one would be it."

27. "We're going to be the cutest old couple there is."

28. "Does this ring match my home decor?"

29. "There's nowhere else I'd rather be."

30. "Cheers to the coziest engagement of all time."

31. "I didn't have to travel far for this ring."

32. "Going to bed a fiancé/fiancée."

33. "Spot the difference between this photo and the last one I posted."

34. "New ring, who dis?"

35. "I always knew at home with you was my favorite place to be."

36. "Let everyone know, I'm officially off the market."

37. "This sure does beat our Netflix & Chill nights."

38. "Making memories in my favorite place."