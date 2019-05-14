This morning when you woke up, you instantly smiled, because you remembered that your best friend is getting married to the love of their life. *Cue the squeals of excitement.* The best part? You're in the bridal party. (I'll cheers to that.) You'll stand next to the person who's been by your side through thick and thin, listen to them recite their vows, and probably tear up a bit. Right now, though, you're simply looking for some bachelorette hashtags for Nashville — because it's time to celebrate your BFF in style.

To be honest, I'm not quite sure when Nashville became such a prime destination for bachelorette parties. One day, I feel like everybody just flocked to the land of country music artists, with tiaras and lists of things that the bride-to-be had to do before saying, "I do." Things on that list might have included doing karaoke at a restaurant in the middle of the city, ordering bottomless mimosas at brunch, and skipping around in a veil and sash. Of course, those items only scratched the surface of things to do in Nashville — a place that's covered in neon lights, cowboy boots, and music history.

Now, I won't spend time telling you about the awesome museums or even the Instagram-worthy spots you'll want to check out while partying with your BFF. (OK, I'll give you the 411 on one spot. Go bowling and grab some food at Pinewood Social. You definitely won't regret it.) You're going to find those on your own, and probably already have a few marked down on your itinerary.

However, I will give you everything that you need to create a stunning Instagram post. I'll tell you about the best preset packs to download and the hashtags you'll want to include in the caption section. Thank me later with a souvenir and an invite to the next bachelorette party, OK?

1. #BridesInParadise

2. #BacheloretteSzn

3. #LoveIsInTheAir

4. #BabyJustSayYes — Taylor Swift, "Love Story"

5. #BetterTogether

6. #SipsSweetTea

7. #WanderlustAndBridalDust

8. #SouthernLiving

9. #FoodieCrew

10. #GoldenHourGirls

11. #ButFirstNashville

12. #NashvilleBachelorette

13. #PutARingOnIt — Beyoncé, "Single Ladies"

14. #LoveAtFirstBeerFlight

15. #TheBestIsYetToCome — Frank Sinatra, "The Best Is Yet to Come"

16. #BacheloretteMode

17. #OnCloudWine

18. #EatDrinkAndGetMarried

19. #ItsHappening — Bridesmaids

20. #SipSipHooray

21. #FairytalesFoundHere

22. #HereComesTheBride

23. #IOnlyHaveFriesForYou

24. #LoveYouAWaffleLot

25. #WeddingVibes

26. #RaisedOnSunshine

27. #HelloDarling

28. #CityLightsAndCountryNights

29. #MakingMemoriesInNashville

30. #SouthernStateOfMind

31. #SweetLikeLemonade

32. #ThisBrideIsBlessed

33. #BouquetsAndCowboyBoots

34. #UhHuhHoney — Kanye West, "Bound 2"

35. #InLoveAndInNashville

36. #XOXO

37. #LoveYouBrunches

38. #BachelorettePartyGoals

39. #SweetAsAPeach

40. #MarriedToNashvilleMagic

Here's the beautiful thing about bachelorette parties. Other than celebrating the bride in total style, they give you and your BFFs the chance to make some new memories. They give you the opportunity to travel the world, fill your camera roll with glowing selfies, and post new #content on your Instagram feed.

Please don't forget to include at least one of these hashtags in your post. It'll make sure your good times and party vibes are seen by your followers.