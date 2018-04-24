A bachelorette party is a monumental opportunity to make lifelong memories with your besties before you officially tie the knot. It's a chance to bring all of your friends together to celebrate one of the biggest moments of your life. It's not every day that your day-ones can come together to show their love and support for you, so why not make the most of it? Bachelorette parties are exciting for both you and all of your chosen bridesmaids, and we've rounded up the perfect things to do in Nashville for a bachelorette party you and your besties will never forget.

Nashville, Tennessee is a great alternative to the typical bachelorette weekend in Vegas or Miami. The city has so much to offer, which is why it's become a hotspot for brides-to-be in recent years. In terms of celebration and exploration, Nashville is a city where you'll never run out of things to do. There's live music on nearly every corner, without the hefty price tag of other popular bachelorette destinations. You and your friends can go boutique-shopping, two-stepping, wine-tasting, bar-hopping, sight-seeing, and, of course, you can definitely eat your way through this awesome city. There are countless activities available for bridal parties of every kind, so believe me when I say you'll have no problem planning an epic bachelorette party in Nashville, Tennessee.

1 Brunch And Bowl At Pinewood Social Sundays are for brunching, right? Well, Pinewood Social is a trendy restaurant that you and your girls can to head to for an amazing weekend brunch. This isn't just your average restaurant, either; you can do some bowling in the restaurant's IG-worthy alley, or belt out your favorite songs at the karaoke bar. And speaking of Insta, be sure to arrive just before sunset if you want to snap a picture-perfect view of the Nashville city skyline. All in all, the lively atmosphere and southern comfort food at Pinewood Social will definitely help you and your girls refuel after a night out on the town.

2 Test Your Skills In An Escape Room Test out your friends' wit and strengths by visiting an escape room in Nashville. Basically, you'll have to (literally) escape a locked room by using teamwork to crack various riddles, and even though it sounds kind of freaky, you and your girls are sure to have so many laughs along the way.

3 Visit The Johnny Cash Museum Rick Diamond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This museum is heaven for Johnny Cash fans, as it holds more memorabilia of the artist than anywhere else in the whole world. You'll learn so much about Cash's life through photos, letters, and artifacts galore. Whether you're a big fan or not, you'll leave with a ton of knowledge about one of the biggest, most influential musicians in country music history.

4 See Live Music On Broadway Street Bruce Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You simply cannot leave Nashville without seeing live music on Broadway Street. Country music lovers will have a blast strolling along the "Honky Tonk Highway." In case you have no idea what that is, according to Nashville Music City, "a honky tonk is an establishment that contains at least one rockin' stage, cold beverages, and a party that lasts all day, everyday." Head to Broadway for night of endless bar-hoppin' and two-steppin' that you and your best friends will never forget.

5 Shop The Nashville Farmers' Market David Ramos/Getty Images News/Getty Images Hit up Nashville's Farmers' Market to indulge in delicious, locally produced food and shop for the ultimate souvenir. You'll get to sample fresh bread, cheese, wine, craft beer, meat, and fruit. Plus, if you happen to find yourself in Nashville on the third Friday night of the month, you might consider going to the Night Market for live music and a cash bar.

6 Take A NashTrash Tour Around Nashville Brad Barket/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You and your girls can sign up for a comedy show on wheels that's sure to be a totally unforgettable experience. You'll jump into a hot-pink school bus as two Nashville sisters share hilarious stories about country music legends. For two hours, you and your bridesmaids can visit the most famous spots in the city, while the sisters at the front of the bus put on a show that will have you dying of laughter all night long.