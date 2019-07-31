After a string of nervous dates and a serious DTR conversation, you and your boo are ready to take the next step: meeting the parents. No matter how long you've been seeing someone, getting to know the people in their family can be totally intimidating. If your parents tend to be more reserved or you can never tell if they *actually* like the people you date, knowing the four zodiac signs your parents will love meeting can really come in handy.

Of course, meeting the parents looks different for everyone. If you knew your boo's parents before you started dating or if you don't feel comfortable introducing your partner to your family, just remember that you get to decide how you want your relationships to work. Though meeting a partner's family can be a positive experience, you never need to feel pressured to do anything you're not ready to do. No matter your sign, there's no time limit on when you should be meeting your partner's parents or when they should be meeting yours.

Still, if you're feeling ready to introduce your boo to your folks, here are the four astrological signs that historically nail it when meeting someone's parents.

Shutterstock

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) Leo is a charmer. They love positive attention, and honestly, they know exactly what they have to say to get it. Likely to greet your parents with flowers or wine, Leo will be engaging and bright as they start to meet your family. Always putting their best foot forward, when this lion is meeting your parents they'll be sure to dress up nice and show up early.

Cancer (June 21–July 22) The mother of the zodiac, Cancer is known for being good with people's literal mothers. Tender and warm, the crab will work hard to make a comfortable space for meeting their boo's parents. Cancer will be patient and kind when meeting their partner's fam, as well as excited to hear old stories and look at childhood photos.

Taurus (April 20–May 20) If you were living in a high school rom-com, Taurus would be the character that would pick you up for your date and have you home well before curfew. Pragmatic and accountable, they are likely to totally calm any of your parents' nerves. Always reminding you to take your lactose-intolerant medicine and helping you edit your resume, your parents will love how responsible Taurus is.