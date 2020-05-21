Like hot yoga and matcha lattes, FaceTime sex simply isn't for everyone. While some people regularly take naked selfies and shag their partner in full view of a mirror, others only feel comfortable having sex beneath the sheets... with the lights off... and with their eyes closed. With FaceTime sex, little is left to the imagination, which can either be a total turn-on or totally mortifying. However, for the zodiac signs who love FaceTime sex, having a virtual bang sesh isn't just fun — it's sometimes even more titillating than IRL sex.

As Moushumi Ghose, owner and founder of Los Angeles Sex Therapy, previously explained to Elite Daily, FaceTime sex requires a certain skillset that not everyone is equipped with. However, if you are open to virtual sex, it can benefit your relationship in a big way. "Having sex via video requires you to tap into your imagination, can help you break out of the norm, and also help you break out of your comfort zone, which, while it may be uncomfortable at first, may do wonders for your sex life," she said. For these zodiac signs, being away from a partner isn't an issue when it comes to getting their rocks off.

Aries (March 21—April 19) Deepak Sethi/E+/Getty Images Self-consciousness? Aries doesn't know her. These unflappably confident individuals take on every task with gusto, and because they're so competitive, they'll make sure they're well-prepared before every FaceTime sex sesh. Aries love nothing more than being the center of attention, so while they may run the show, they're just as concerned with making sure their partner is left feeling satisfied. The rams of the zodiac are nothing if not generous, after all.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22) Leo are natural-born performers, so putting on a show is never an intimidating prospect. Since lions have a flair for drama, FaceTime sex with them is never boring — for Leos, curated playlists, mood lighting, and four outfit changes are a must. People born under this sign love having all eyes on them, so the idea of having their parter's undivided attention may turn them on even more than the virtual sex itself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21) skynesher/E+/Getty Images Sexy, sensual Scorpios love FaceTime sex, mostly because it combines many of their favorite things: passion, intimacy, secrecy, strategy, and a compelling challenge. Though Scorpios are physical individuals and would much rather boink their partner for real, getting an opportunity to explore their sexuality in a new way is a real-turn for these folks. These relentless flirts are sure to leave their SOs begging for more (and they'll majorly turn themselves on in the process).

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21) Sagittarians are explorers, and trying new and innovative ways to turn their boo on is basically their catnip. Those born under this sign live for boundary-pushing escapades, and because they're so enthusiastic, they bring their A-game to FaceTime sex every time. Plus, Sags are really not into cuddling, so the idea of getting to end sex by hanging up rather than spooning all night is sure to make them perform better than ever.