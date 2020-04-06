Here’s How To Ask Your Partner To Try FaceTime Sex If You're Apart

There are plenty of ways that technology has complicated modern dating. Dating apps, sexting, sliding into DM, being left on-read — honestly, the list is endless. But that's not to say it isn't without its perks: for instance, being able to keep the sexual connection with your partner hot and healthy no matter how far apart you are via FaceTime sex. If you think phone sex is fun, adding this visual component can take your sexy chats to the next level. If you haven't tried it, but are curious and don't know how to ask your partner to try FaceTime sex, there’s some good news. According to Moushumi Ghose, owner and founder of Los Angeles Sex Therapy, it's not that complicated, and the benefits to the intimacy of your relationship can be huge.

"Having sex via video requires you to tap into your imagination, can help you break out of the norm, and also help you break out of your comfort zone, which while it may be uncomfortable at first may do wonders for your sex life. When you cross over the boundaries of sexuality, you can experience more pleasure," Ghose tells Elite Daily. If you're ready to venture into the world of FaceTime lovin', here’s how the experts suggest broaching the subject with your partner.

Why FaceTime Sex Can Be A Great Way To Connect.

LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images

Whether you're in a long-distance relationship that makes being intimate IRL difficult, or you just want to add some new aspects to your sexual menu, FaceTime sex can be a great way to connect on an intimate level in ways that aren’t possible in person. “Having sexual or intimate contact via video can be a unique way to stay connected and also build connection in a way that you may not be able to if you were face-to-face,” says Ghose. “For example, you get to build on tools such as talking dirty, mutual masturbation, your striptease skills, or you get to explore other avenues of intimate connection, such as reading erotica together, or maybe even creating some of your own,” she suggests. FaceTime sex demands creativity and effort, which requires you both the be very present — which can be really powerful, says Ghose. “In being intimate on video platforms, we are actually employed to access other parts of our brain and our bodies to make a connection,” she explains.

How To Approach Your Partner About Trying FaceTime Sex.

When you're ready to approach your partner about giving FaceTime sex a try, Nikki Leigh, love and relationship coach and host of Ready for Love Radio, tells Elite Daily you should start by considering how your partner’s typically best approached. “You know your partner best, is it better to be direct or to ease into the conversation?,” she asks. “Only the two of you know the best way to move the conversation forward, but think about how you would discuss this in person.”

If easing into the conversation feels like the best route, then Cate Mackenzie, a psychosexual therapist and couples counselor, suggests starting with some gentle flirting and compliments. “Build into more active components (with consent) like touching your hair, dancing, and creating images of you touching and building foreplay into a session,” she tells Elite Daily.

If your partner is receptive to the idea, being direct about your desires is key, says Ghose. “When we embark on sexual relationships and intimate relationships, we should get what we want. If we can't communicate it directly then we may not be able to get what we want,” she explains. “In the event that our partner may be hesitant about the idea of a video intimacy, we can just plant seeds and remind them that this type of connection would strengthen the relationship.”

Additional Tips For Making The Most Of Your FaceTime.

Geber86/E+/Getty Images

“Using FaceTime can be a fun and stimulating way to spend time together. There are times when a text or a phone call just isn't enough,” says Mackenzie, but she adds that there are some precautions you should take to make the most of your FaceTime love seshes. “One big thing is to be sure that only the two of you are watching and that you can trust the person on the other end of FaceTime. Just like any online connections and especially if you are making yourself vulnerable, be sure who will see you,” she advises.

Mackenzie adds that it’s also important to check in with yourself and make sure you’re comfortable with and enthusiastically consenting to what’s happening in the call. “Always stay in touch with what feels good, and don't feel pressured into doing anything you don’t wish to. Quality over quantity! Be mindful of making sure you are OK with what you share on screen,” she concludes.

Ultimately, the best way to approach your partner about taking your intimacy to FaceTime is to just let them know you're interested in it and keep things light and fun. It's not easy being apart from a partner, but at least with FaceTime intimacy is on speed dial.

