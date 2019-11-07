4 Zodiac Signs Who Will Hook Up With Their High School Ex Over Thanksgiving

Whether or not you think sex with an ex is a good idea, there's no denying that Thanksgiving is a good time to do it. If you and your old high school boo are both single and home for the holidays, it's hard to resist arranging a rendezvous. Of course, some people would sooner prepare an entire Thanksgiving dinner by themselves than fool around with a former flame. But then there are zodiac signs who will hook up with their ex from high school the day they get home for Thanksgiving. For them, resisting sex with an ex isn't just a struggle — it's pretty much an impossibility.

If you and your former bae's families still live in the same town, the chances of you seeing each other is probably high. You might spot them at the supermarket or a local bar, and for a few zodiac signs, a run-in with an ex over Thanksgiving will feel more like an opportunity than an awkward encounter. Some might be looking to rekindle the relationship. Some might simply be DTF. But when certain signs go back home for Turkey Day, they have an even better chance of hooking up with an ex than getting the bigger piece of the wishbone.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20) Pekic/E+/Getty Images Pisceans try to see the best in everyone — and that even includes people who may have broken their heart. Despite being extra sensitive, this water sign tends to be far more idealistic than realistic, and they love nothing more than a good love story. Even if hooking up with an ex isn't the most practical thing to do, a Pisces will likely see the romantic appeal of getting with an old flame over Thanksgiving rather than the consequences. They're also totally forgiving, so they'll probably be DTF the minute an ex texts them, "Sry for what happened 3 years ago — wanna hook up?"

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Taureans are creatures of habit, and they like anything that makes them feel comfortable, both physically and emotionally. As chill as this earth sign is, those born under this sign tend to be surprisingly sentimental. Ruled by Venus, the goddess of love and sex, a Taurus is all about fulfilling carnal pleasures, and if they can do that with someone familiar, they're likely to take the opportunity. This sign is also known for being kind of lazy, so if they can get sex just by texting their high school ex "u up?" over Thanksgiving, you better believe they're going to do it.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Hirurg/E+/Getty Images Cancers are great at a lot of things, like sending sweet greeting cards, buying thoughtful gifts, and making awesome scrapbooks. But here's something that Cancers really can't do: let things go. This water sign is deeply nostalgic, so moving on from anything — especially an ex — is a challenge. If a Cancer goes home for Thanksgiving, their ex is likely to be on their mind — and if the opportunity presents itself to hook up with them, they'll have a hard time saying no. When you're a Cancer, impulsive control is kind of overrated.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Like Taureans, Libras are hopeless romantics ruled by Venus. Notorious for their fickle and endlessly curious nature, Libras tend to take any opportunity that presents itself — especially when it comes to jumping in the sack. Though this air sign doesn't make any decisions lightly, they do strive to create equilibrium in all things, and the idea of a relationship coming full circle is likely to appeal to them. A Libra is also known for being forgiving, and like a Pisces, this sign will likely forgive an ex for any wrongdoings if it means getting the chance to hook up over the holidays.