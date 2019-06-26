f having sex with your former flame won’t give you the closure you need, what will? According to Chong, the only place you can ever really get closure is from yourself. “The first step is to understand and accept that closure really comes from within you. Even if an ex answers all of your questions, you’ll be coming back for more. The thing is, the ex can’t ever resolve the real problem for you. That’s for you to figure out,” she says. The key, says Chong, is to take a step back and really assess the relationship objectively. She says to ask yourself: “What could have been improved? What does the ex need to take responsibility for? What do you need to take responsibility for?” Those questions can help you to let go of blame and anger that could be holding you back from healing “Stop blaming anyone, even yourself, and take responsibility for your part. Sometimes closure can be just admitting that you attracted and stayed with an emotionally unavailable person,” Chong concludes.

Leckie agrees that that closure is something you choose, rather than something someone gives you. “Say everything you need to say at the time in which the breakup happens, and then go no contact so that you can get your emotions in check, heal from your heartbreak, and move forward in a positive direction,” she concludes.

Ultimately, getting closure is not easy, or else we’d all get it after a breakup. As the experts say, it's something that comes from within and it's a process, so be gentle and generous with yourself as you go through it. At least one thing seems to be certain: Hooking up with your ex is not the answer if what you really want is to turn the page and move on.