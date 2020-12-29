4 Zodiac Signs Who Will Explore Sexually In 2021

No, 2021 might not be the clean, pandemic-free slate everyone imagined it to be, but there are still things to look forward to — especially if you're one of the four zodiac signs who will explore sexually in 2021. Not only is this thrilling for obvious reasons, but it's like developing a new skill or picking up a hobby. You'll learn a lot about the world, other people, and most importantly, yourself.

You may recall Jupiter and Saturn's Great Conjunction, which occurred on Dec. 21, 2020. TBH, Saturn's expansive vibes and Jupiter's call to discipline look really sexy after the claustrophobic, chaotic year that was 2020. But the cool part about this recent Great Conjunction is that Saturn and Jupiter aligned in Aquarius, a sign that's all about advocacy, philanthropy, and innovation.

In that same spirit of exploration, it's worth noting which signs will blaze a trail in the bedroom this coming year. I asked astrologers Jade Salzano and Kara Kamenski, aka The Astro Babes, about which signs will be thotting it up in 2021 and here's what they had to say. (And whether you're one of the following signs or not, discuss COVID-19 precautions with the person you're dating to make sure you're on the same page.)

Capricorn: Lean Into Power Play SetsukoN/E+/Getty Images If there's one thing Capricorn does well, it's work. According to Salzano and Kamenski, this drive will seep into the bedroom as Cap gets serious about sex in 2021. "Intimacy, deep soul-bonding connections, and power play dynamics in the bedroom will become very prominent for Capricorn in the new year," the Astro Babes tell Elite Daily. "Pluto, the planet of transformation, will be in Capricorn, further enhancing the need to take intimacy to the next level." According to the Babes, Cap will likely be drawn to BDSM exploration or tantric sex. "Pluto deals a lot with control, so we can see Capricorns bring this darker side of them into the bedroom with handcuffs or blindfolds." If you're a Cap wanting to make the most of this astrological forecast, brush up on BDSM education, consent, and safe words.

Aquarius: Keep An Open, Freaky Mind PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images Aquarius will experience next-level satisfaction in 2021. The Astro Babes attribute this to both Jupiter and Saturn being in Aquarius. "With added confidence from Jupiter, Aquarius will desire to make bold moves in the bedroom in order to impress their partners," the Astro Babes say. "Setting boundaries and having safe words in play are a must." Yes, boundary-setting and safe words can be important for anyone who wants to explore in the bedroom. But they'll be particularly important for Aquarius, who'll be wading into uncharted territory for them. "Aquarius will have a desire for light-hearted, friends-with-benefits connections that allow them to explore their sexual freedom," the Babes explain, adding this may include threesomes. Have fun, Aquarius, but be sure to check in with yourself and use protection, of course!

Pisces: Embrace Your Creativity CreativeDJ/E+/Getty Images Alexa, play "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield. In 2021, the Astro Babes say Pisces "will be letting go of all inhibitions surrounding sexuality." Neptune has been in Pisces since 2011, and this planet is known for being dreamy and imaginative. That's where Pisces' inventiveness comes in. The Babes foresee Pisces trying out roleplay this year, along with sexting or any other sexual activity that's heavy on imagination. "Sexual healing will also be something Pisces may dabble in, including sex magick — a way of integrating masturbation as a means of manifestation," the Babes say. As with all things sexual and mystical, it'll help to hit the books, Pisces. No doubt you'll ultimately use your famed water-sign intuition to guide you.