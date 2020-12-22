BDSM made a splash in 2020's mainstream culture. The buzz surrounding (the very problematic) 365 DNI movie and the lyrics to "WAP" this year indicate as much. But in the same way that porn shouldn't be substituted for sex education, spicy pop culture moments don't make for great how-to guides for kink. The following educational BDSM Instagram accounts, however, can give you everything you need and then some.

These informative accounts are run by certified sexologists, therapists, and sexuality educators. They're also run by dominatrixes, professional bottoms, and all kinds of veteran thots who want to share their years of experience with you. Engaging with these educators' accounts can also benefit them greatly in light of Instagram's recent Terms of Service update. On Dec. 20, 2020, Instagram changed its guidelines to adhere to parent company Facebook's rules against sexual solicitation. These changes can penalize sexuality professionals for using suggestive words, emojis, or hashtags.

While Instagram insists they're not targeting the sex ed community, many creators and educators have experienced censorship that has already impacted the way they use the app, which is often essential to their livelihoods. That's why now, it's more important than ever to follow your curiosity and tap into the Instagram BDSM education community. With this in mind, here are 10 accounts to follow.

2. Line Dune (@askasub) If you're curious about what it's like to be a submissive, Lina Dune's account @askasub is the place for you. Dune explores the triumphs and challenges of practicing BDSM, whether that's in a 24/7 relationship or with a FWB you really trust. She also makes memes that are an absolute delight, and offers long-form advice on her Patreon.

3. Nadia-Elysse Harris (@ohnaahnaah) Apart from a *chef's kiss* sensual aesthetic, sexuality educator Nadia-Elysse Harris also delivers solid, practical advice to help you live out your freakiest dreams. Following @ohnaahnaah on Instagram is a win-win.

4. Sam's Clam (@shrimpteeth) Interested in the emotions and conversations that come up while practicing BDSM or navigating "unconventional" relationships? Sexuality educator @shrimpteeth is here to help.

6. Tia Savonne Freeman (@slipp3rywhenwet) Tia Savonne Freeman's cheeky sex ed Insta account, @slipp3rywhenwet, is all about the connection between justice and pleasure. If you're a Black person interested in BDSM, you'll find solace in a space that won't shame you for your kinky tastes.

7. Daemonum X (@daemonumx) Whether you're a bookworm or experiential learner, @daemonumx on Instagram is an ideal BDSM resource. Not only does Daemonum X share historical findings on kink, but she also does rope-tying demonstrations, coaching, and kinky zine-making.

8. Shemeka Thorpe (@drshemeka) When Shemeka Thorpe isn't #makingresearchrelevant, she's sharing her findings as sex researcher with her Instagram followers. @drshemeka is a science-based sex ed approach to unpacking shame around kink.

9. Ev'yan Whitney (@evyan.whitney) On their Instgram account @evyan.whitney, sexuality doula Ev'yan Whitney presents trauma-informed food for thought to help you unpack any discomfort around your "deviant" desires.