Valentine's Day (Feb. 14) is all about romance, but Galentine's Day (Feb. 13) is all about friendship. The unofficial holiday marks the perfect time to put your romantic relationship status (or lack thereof) on hold to celebrate a different kind of love; the kind you can only experience with your besties. If you're a Cancer, a Libra, a Sagittarius, or an Aquarius, then I would love to ring in this special occasion with you, because that means you're one of the four zodiac signs who make the best Galentines.

For those of you wondering why females and femme-identifying people all over the world — both single and in relationships — continue to celebrate this pseudo-holiday, year after year, the idea was popularized during an episode of Parks and Recreation in 2010. In the words of Amy Poehler's iconic character Leslie Knope, "Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies. It's like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas." Sounds like fun, doesn't it?

So, find your Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius and Aquarius BFFs, and get ready for Galentine's Day memories that will last a lifetime:

Shutterstock

Cancer: They'll Do Anything To Make You Feel Better

Need a shoulder to cry on? Sounds cliche, but Cancer is that friend. They'll stop at nothing to cheer you up, and being the "mom friend" only gives them more reason to attend your annual Galentine's bash. Those born under this cardinal water sign are fiercely protective of their loved ones, but part of their charm stems from their innate ability to empathize with the people around them. Besides, the crab is a pro at going back in time, especially when it involves petty Valentine's Day nostalgia with their besties. They're here for all of it.

Libra: They Love Spending Time With Their Besties

You're always in good company when Libra's around. Despite this cardinal air sign's deep longing for romance and commitment, their indecision typically takes the wheel. Similar to the personality of fellow air sign Gemini, Libra's ideal scenario consists of cutting their time in half, in order to spend time the exact amount of quality time with both their romantic partners and platonic friends. Talk about multitasking; although, their justice-seeking personality is easily surpassed by their genuine affinity to all things elegant and quaint. Let Libra play host; they're good at it.

Sagittarius: They're Always In The Mood To Celebrate

Wherever there's a party, there's a Sagittarius. Exploring its environment, amidst exchanging energy and passion, is a hobby for your fellow Sagittarian. Also, if there's one thing this mutable fire sign stands for, it's freedom. Having the freedom to maintain a relationship, while living your life to absolute fullest, is a priority for Sagittarius. So much so, I wouldn't doubt it if Sagittarius was the one to come up with the idea in the first place. Their fire is similar to the heat emanating from a friendly bonfire, surrounded with enthusiasm, love, and friendship.

Aquarius: They Love To Rebel Against Traditions

Perhaps this may sound a bit sinister, but Aquarius loves playing devil's advocate. Anything that consists of going agains the norm, even if it gets a rise out of others, is exactly what they're aiming for. It's a combination of being disruptive and setting themselves free. Galentine's Day is the perfect opportunity for an Aquarius to indulge in the magic of its soul tribe, along with the general sense of camaraderie coming along with it. It's always a revolution when they're around.