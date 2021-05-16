Playing "hard to get" can be tricky. You don't want to come off so aloof that you seem uninterested in someone, but you do want to see how hard they're willing to work to woo you. This all hangs in a delicate balance with not wanting to seem "too interested," while still making it clear you like them. Dating can be more difficult when you're less willing to be honest and upfront with a crush. But some zodiac signs love when you play hard to get way more than others.

Some signs, like Cancer and Libra, want to be wooed with romantic gestures. Meanwhile, signs like Taurus and Aries just want to know if you like them. They operate on yes-or-no questions, so they can keep it moving if you're not interested. And then there are the signs who live for the chase — the twists and turns, if you will. If you love playing cat and mouse, here are the signs to consider dating.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

Gemini is a flirty air sign who constantly needs new mental stimulation. If there's ever a sign energized by chasing and being chased, it's this one. Just remember: If you're playing a game of tag with Gemini, they respect your finesse more than anything. Basically, don't pretend you're "busy" and "can't hang out" and then post an Instagram Story of your Friday night takeout. Mystery, people!

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21)

FilippoBacci/E+/Getty Images

Scorpio has a penchant for mind games. (They'd rather literally eat scorpions than confess their romantic feelings.) If a Scorpio is crushing on you, they'll totally understand if you're an open book some days, and on others, a tough nut to crack. As long as you two end up together, Scorpio won't sweat it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Another sign who is notoriously non-committal is Sagittarius. But more than being "flighty" with their lovers, Sagittarius loves a challenge. If you've clearly expressed interest, but are still keeping them at an arm's length, they'll pay close attention to your likes, dislikes, turn-ons, and needs in order to win you over. They're nothing if not determined.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)

Somehow, Aquarius manages to be deeply passionate while also remaining steady and unbothered. If you're going back and forth with an Aquarius, know they're also really good at this game. However, if the romantic or sexual feelings are mutual, they'll stick around until you're tired of playing hard to get.

At the end of the day, you want the other person to know you like them and that the teasing tug-of-war is all in good jest. When you break it down by astrology, Gemini, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Aquarius are definitely signs that can handle that — in fact, they live for it.