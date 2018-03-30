Remember being in middle school, when somebody would flirt with somebody else? And the object of attention would pretend to be disinterested so that the initiator would work even harder at catching their eye? Eventually, it would either work, and the flirtatious couple would end up together, or somebody would get bored and find someone who actually returned their attractions. Chances are that at least one member of that couple were one of these zodiac signs that play hard to get.

Every zodiac sign has their own special reason for playing games in relationships. In some cases, it's not that they are disinterested in having a relationship, it's just that they're worried about being "normal" or getting super bored. For others, playing hard to get is a matter of control. They want to feel like the ones who are holding the reins of the relationship, and they'll put a lot of distance between you in order to tug you closer again.

If you are with someone who is playing hard to get, it's important to gauge whether the game is amusing to you or not. If you find their taunts exhausting, then resentment could mark your relationship down the line. Don't ever be with someone who makes you super anxious, regardless of what the stars say. You hold the fate of your sign in your own hands.

1. Gemini (May 21 To June 20)

Gemini totally dithers about in the early stages of a relationship. The twin might literally be of two minds: Part of them might be crushing back, and the other part might be questioning whether they actually want a relationship. Or they might have another love interest all together! They want lovers to prove their worth, and they can be manipulative and pit potential lovers against one another. It's a game, but it's not hard to win: Leave, and see if Gemini follows you.

2. Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21)

Scorpio needs to be the one who is in control of a relationship. One of the ways they ensnare their lover is by being withholding in terms of affection. They're the ones who need to initiate affection, and if you jump ahead of them, they'll place you at arm's length to regain power over the relationship. If they sense an imbalance in the relationship, Scorpio will also reset the scales by "killing" what threatens to overwhelm them. They might break up with you several times without actually letting you go. If you really want Scorpio in your life, then you'll learn how to grow a thick armor to withstand the blows.

3. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21)

Sagittarius kind of confuses me as a sign. I'm honestly not sure whether they play hard to get or if they just decide to up and leave. As a fire sign, part of me thinks that Sagittarius just isn't putting that much thought into their actions: They're following their passions as they arise. Whatever their intentions, Sagittarius' actions can definitely translate into a game of hard to get. If your Sag's interest is wandering, the only way to get them back is to completely let them go. If they decide to come back to you, they will return. If not, both of you will move on in time.

4. Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18)

Aquarius takes forever and a day to stop thinking about what they are feeling and actually just feel it. When they're falling for someone, they might put them off and hold them at arm's length until they've figured out exactly what kind of emotions they are having and can rationalize their way out of them. Keeping themselves intellectually stimulated is really important for Aquarius, and if their partner isn't doing it for them, they'll find other avenues to pursue. Don't be offended by Aquarius' game playing. This sign is actually extremely loyal when they catch feels for someone. If they're playing hard to get, let them know how much you care for them. They've got a reputation for having an icy heart, but it doesn't take much to melt Aquarius into a puddle at your feet.

