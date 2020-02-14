4 Zodiac Signs Who Download & Delete Dating Apps Again & Again

I'm not sure if there's already a name for this dating trend, but I'm making one: vappcillating. What it means: You vacillate between wanting to use dating apps and hating dating apps, so you enter a cycle of swiping and shunning, consequently driving yourself (and your friends) up a wall. There are certain zodiac signs who download and delete dating apps again and again, and they just can't help it — they're vappcillators by nature. When Sean Kingston sang, "She's indecisive. She can't decide," in "Eenie Meenie," he was almost certainly referring to one of these ambivalent zodiac signs.

Dating fatigue is real, and while you may initially be excited to swipe when you download a dating app, it can get old fast. While some people will decide that the swipe life isn't for them and move on, others will continuously leave and return to dating apps like an ex-lover they can't get over. I totally get vappcillating, and I don't judge those who do it. But I also sympathize with the friends who have to help these indecisive daters recreate their dating profile every time they get back on the apps. For these zodiac signs, vappcillating is a vice they just can't quit.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20) Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Pisces are idealists, and every time they fall off the horse, it isn't long before they get back on it. These dreamy individuals often get carried away by fantasies, and while they may momentarily feel disillusioned by dating apps, the thought of potentially swiping their way to a happily-ever-after is too tempting for them to resist. A Pisces' sensitivity can make apps a little difficult for them to handle, but they're too fickle to quit anything for good. Bad habits, bad exes, and bad decision-making skills are just a few of a Pisces' favorite things, after all.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) As the sign of duality, Gemini is the ultimate waffler. Though these individuals are known for being incredibly intelligent, their overactive brains tend to cause major indecisiveness. Geminis have a hard time deciding what to eat for breakfast, so any decision concerning their love life requires hours of weighing their options. Those born under this sign also have a reputation for being just a tad impulsive. Even if they swear to their bestie they'll never use a dating app again for as long as they live, they'll likely be swiping again five minutes later.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) South_agency/E+/Getty Images Libra is yet another sign who just can't seem to make up their mind. Like Pisceans, Libras are unfailing optimists, and they're firm believers that everything will work out the way it's supposed to in the end. The problem: They feel responsible for creating that ideal ending. These lovers of balance tend to think that — through logic and reasoning — they can move through life with as little strife as possible. As a result, they may consider dating apps the key to their destiny one day, and then decide apps will only lead to their demise the next.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Sagittarians are the explorers of the zodiac, and there's nothing they hate more than feeling stagnant. In general, Sags have a hard time committing to anything, whether it's an online subscription, a food fad, or a relationship. They feel like their best selves when they're unhindered and free to choose impulsively, which is why swiping feels like a novelty at first — and then gets boring just as quickly. A Sag loves uncharted territory and discovering what's out there, but sitting and swiping for hours on end is just not their jam. Until their endless curiosity gets the best of them and they resume swiping, of course.