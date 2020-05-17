Dating during the coronavirus pandemic has been a huge challenge for some people. With the hallmarks of dating — spending quality time together, holding hands, making out, sex — totally off the table due to social distancing, connecting beyond an opening line on Hinge can be harder than it already was, pre-coronavirus. But not everyone's feeling the pressure. Some folks are thriving in this online environment, especially the zodiac signs that are great at virtual dating. They're doing just fine, thank you very much.

The following zodiac signs have key traits that make online dating a breeze for them. Despite the fact that their sex and love lives are on lockdown, they've got the kind of charm that'll draw anyone in, and the determination to make it work if they're feeling you. If you can count on anyone to build meaningful connections through FaceTime or text, it's one of these four zodiac signs.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 — Jan. 20)

Capricorn is hardworking AF. They give their dating life the same studius, earth-sign treatment they give their big presentation at work, their financial goals, and their personal development. They'll circle back diligently on your getting-to-know-you questions and your nudes. If you get a cute calendar invite for a Zoom date, chances are your crush is a Cap.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)

Nicola Katie/E+/Getty Images

Even in a global pandemic, Cancer's caring spirit endures. While they're lovingly checking in on their grandparents and grocery shopping for their elderly neighbor, they need someone to check up on them, too. If you think you've made a tender connection on Tinder or felt sparks fly on Bumble, check your match's profile. They're probably a Cancer.

Gemini (May 21 — June 21)

Gemini will be d*mned if social distancing disrupts their dating game. So what if they can't buy a stranger a drink at the bar or strike up a flirty conversation over iced coffee? These breezy air signs are charming the heck out of their matches and sending them quarantine memes left and right.

Leo (July 22 — Aug. 22)

Not being able to socialize has made quarantine dreadful for chatty Leo. Still, this sensitive fire sign can't stay away from the chase. Flirty texts, fire Instagram comments, and bold opening lines on dating apps have always been part of Leo's M.O., so they're having no trouble being social during this period of distance.

The way Capricorn's rewarding attention, Gemini's quick wit, Leo's charm, and Cancer's gentleness prevails, these signs are absolutely killing it at the virtual dating game.