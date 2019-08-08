I'm not going to lie to you, friends — going on a date with someone you met on a dating app can be nerve-wracking. All you have to go on is a handful of photos and a cursory understanding of their interests and career (if you even have that much), so you're kind of taking a leap of faith. After I set up my first Tinder date, I felt sick to my stomach for the four days leading up to it. Of course, as a Scorpio, I'm not one of the zodiac signs that are most comfortable meeting new people from dating apps, so that makes sense.

Your zodiac sign can say a lot about your personality and your potential for finding romance. Though Scorpios are passionate and intuitive, people born under my sign also seek control, which you're unfortunately not always guaranteed to have on a dating app date. Scorpios also tend to be reserved and wary, which are not the greatest qualities for a person hoping to hit it off with someone new. However, if you were born under one of these four signs, you probably consider the prospect of meeting people from dating apps to be exciting rather than scary.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Shutterstock Those born under the sign of Aries are known for their courage, which you definitely need before putting yourself out there on a date. Being action- and adventure-oriented, an Aries is also much more likely to feel comfortable asking someone out on a dating app than some of the other signs. As a fire sign, your zest for life is infinite and you're always open to trying new things. Though your spontaneity can get you into trouble sometimes, it might just work in your favor when it comes to arranging a date with that cutie on Bumble.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) There's no denying that Geminis are blessed with the gift of gab. Geminis are known for being social butterflies, and having strong social skills allows a Gemini to be especially adept at meeting new people. Being outgoing and enthusiastic makes the prospect of a date seem totally manageable — after all, you never struggle when it comes to keeping a conversation going. As an air sign, you're also naturally communicative and adaptable, which means that you can get along well with just about anyone (even if the date doesn't go as well as you'd hoped).

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Shutterstock Represented by the lion, Leos are known for being natural leaders and fearless optimists. Taking a risk isn't scary for Leos, as people born under this fire sign are confident in their ability to succeed and unafraid to ask for what they think they deserve. A Leo loves luxury, so if you have an opportunity to get dressed up and go out on a fancy date, you're going to take it. Being the astrological diva, you're also more likely to think about all the compliments you're going to get from your new beau than to be nervous.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22) Libras are masters at navigating nearly any social situation — no matter how unfamiliar or uncomfortable — because they always know how to turn on the charm. Like Geminis, this air sign can effortlessly assimilate and knows exactly how to put themselves — and their date — at ease. Despite being the polar opposite of Aries, this sign similarly knows how to take initiative, though you might approach a date more cautiously than an Aries, hoping to find balance and companionship rather than instant sparks.