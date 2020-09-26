The best way to describe Aquarian men? A little strange and a whole lot of wonderful. They're a little offbeat and hella mysterious, but ultimately sweet and laid back — and Maluma, born on Jan. 28, is no exception. Naturally, you may be curious as to which zodiac signs are compatible with Maluma. Aquarian men are a little quirky and secretive, but ultimately, they're easy-going dudes, so they're not too hard to please.

They like to march to the beat of their own drum and will applaud you for the doing the same. They're unconventional to a tee, which is why you often see them in creative fields like acting. They also have big hearts and will stand up for the social causes they believe in deeply.

When it comes to sex and dating, Aquarius is basically the embodiment of the friends-to-lovers trope. They like to make sure they're 100% comfortable with a crush, and that their crush is 100% cool with their Aquarian quirks and habits. Once they know the good vibes extend beyond that initial flirtationship, they're all in. Here are the four signs best fit to get caught up in a slow-but-steady, all-encompassing, Aquarian romance with Maluma baby.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 – Dec. 21) Out of all 12 zodiac signs, Aquarius and Sagittarius are most likely to get labeled free spirits. If you're a Sag, you and Maluma would get on well because the two of you love to go with the flow. Your romance would consist of low-key dates, hanging out and chit-chatting for hours, and seeing what happens. Aquarius is an air sign, so they're on the more chill side. Sagittarius, on the other hand, is a passionate fire sign, so they'd probably give Maluma a run for his money. He wouldn't mind, as Aquarius thrives in exciting situations. Ideal date: A hike, followed by a picnic, sky-diving, or axe-throwing.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20) Like Aquarius, Taurus is devoted as hell. As a grounded earth sign, they're the cautious, secure partner an Aquarius like Maluma craves. They're also an extremely sensual sign, which keeps Aquarius captivated, to say the least. Ideal date: A cooking class, a paint-and-sip, or a DIY craft night (making candles or tie-dying cozy sweatshirts, probably).

Aquarius (Jan. 21 — Feb. 20) The best part of dating someone who shares your sun sign is that you're both totally on the same wavelength. When two Aquarians come together, they can bond over their shared idiosyncrasies and strange-but-brilliant thought processes. The things that other people might find "weird" about Maluma, you'd probably find hot, and vice versa. Ideal date: A natural history or science museum — equal parts artsy and brainy.