4 Tips For Keeping Your Partner Out Of Your Family Drama

Being in a relationship obviously means sharing many aspects of your lives — typically goals, passions, friendships, and perhaps even a home and a future together. But there are some things that should be kept separate from the relationship — and one of them is family drama. When your boo gets involved in these conflicts, it not only poses a risk to their bond with your loved ones but also to your bond with each other. That’s why keeping your partner out of your family drama is oh so important.

But how can you help to prevent them from getting involved? After all, when someone you love sees that the turmoil is affecting you, they may be tempted to step in. I should know — there have been countless occasions on which my boyfriend came close to accidentally becoming a middleman between my mother and I. In fact, one night, after she lashed out at me in a particularly dramatic way, he admitted that he desperately wanted to call her to scold her for the way she was treating me. Fortunately, he mustered up enough self-control to abstain from dialing her number. And while I appreciated that he cared enough to want to help, I was grateful that he didn’t get involved, as I knew it could potentially stoke my mother’s resentment even further.

Here are some expert-approved strategies for making sure your SO stays out of the family drama — for the sake of protecting all your relationships.

Set ground rules for communication. BONNINSTUDIO/Stocksy If your partner starts privately communicating with any of your family members that are involved in the current drama, they’re bound to get stuck in a tricky position. That’s why Nicole Richardson, a licensed marriage and family therapist, advises agreeing on a policy that your SO is not to reach out to those relatives, and furthermore, that they should let you know if those relatives contact them directly, whether via a text, phone call, or Facebook message. “It’s best for them to stay neutral when other people are involved and to have your back in private,” she explains. Dr. Sherrie Campbell, a licensed counselor, psychologist, and family therapist, agrees. “If your toxic family is trying to put your partner in the middle, your partner needs to allow you to handle your own problems with your family members," she tells Elite Daily.

Establish firm boundaries with your fam. Raymond Forbes, LLC/Stocksy In addition to making sure that your partner isn’t contacting your family members amidst the drama, you also want to be sure that your family members aren’t touching base with them behind your back. “Boundaries need to be set to protect your partner from their manipulations,” says Dr. Campbell. “If these boundaries are not respected by your family members you need to consider going no contact. If they are not respecting your partner, then they are also not respecting you. This is a huge red flag.” This may mean politely asking that certain relatives do not communicate with your significant other. Also, you’ll need to ask your SO to keep you in the loop if they do get contacted by those family members so that you can take action when the boundary is crossed.

Emphasize the value of listening. GIC/Stocksy When someone you love is confiding in you about a problem they’re dealing with, your instinct may be to try and come up with a solution — or ultimately, swoop in and save the day somehow. So, it makes sense why your significant other may struggle to stay out of the family drama. When they see that it’s upsetting you, or hear about how it’s having a negative impact on your well-being, they may be tempted to do something about it. This is why Richardson recommends letting them know that the best way they can help you is to simply listen. “Be clear with your partner that their ear is the best and only support you need from them,” she explains. “Let them know their support is important but that you want to handle your family on your terms.” It can be helpful to remember that you also have other loved ones who you can talk to about your family drama as well. So, if your boo is having a hard time just listening without stepping in, you might turn to your bestie when you simply want to vent, as they may have an easier time staying out of the drama.