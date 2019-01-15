It's normal for couples to have a hard time adjusting to being out of the honeymoon phase. When you first start dating, everything is new and exciting, and you might feel like you can talk for hours on end. But eventually, you end up knowing just about all there is to know about each other, and you don't have as many discussions about childhood memories or favorite movies. "When conversations that used to flow end up with abrupt 'yes' or 'no' answers," Spira says that might not be a good sign.

It can be scary and unsettling to know that your relationship is struggling, but as Spira says, knowing the signs can also help you and your partner work through whatever it is that's making your relationship struggle. "Allow your partner to have the space to work through whatever issues are on their plate," she advises. "Perhaps they’re concerned about a work project, or maybe they are feeling too tired to have sex, and have an anxiety performance issue. A healthy relationship is one where you let your partner work through these issues without badgering them, or demanding to know what is wrong."

If time has passed and you still feel like your relationship isn't getting better, initiate a conversation. "If you want a serious, long-term relationship with this person, there really shouldn't be anything that is off the table so to speak," licensed marriage and family therapist Anita Chlipala previously told Elite Daily. "I don't mean saying whatever you want as harshly as you want. Not that. But I do mean that you should be able to approach your partner with any concerns and be listened to."

Chlipala suggested starting the conversation with something positive, like "I love spending time with you because we always have so much fun together." Then, don't be afraid to dive right into what's been bothering you, or the differences in your relationship that you've been seeing. "You can't go in thinking you don't want to upset your partner," Chlipala said. "Conflict is inevitable — and healthy — in a relationship."

She also suggested having this conversation more than once, so that your partner knows that you are willing to work on the situation, instead of just ending the relationship. "If they continually minimize or brush off your concerns, you may want to consider ending the relationship or going to counseling."

No one said that relationships were easy. In fact, conversations about issues — whether they be lack of sex, finances, or not spending enough time together — are regular players in some serious, long-term relationships. And that's totally normal! Long story short: There will be bumps in the road, but if you and your partner can work together to get through your issues, you'll be a stronger couple for it in the end.