If you sense that sleeping apart is either a sign of or creating issues in the relationship, then Greene says it's time to address them head on. She advises bringing the subject up with your SO. “If sleeping together is difficult, talk to your partner about ways to compromise what you need versus maintaining the relationship,” says Greene. She also suggests that you look for creative compromises, like “try sleeping together on the weekends, or every other night.” The key is to “come up with a plan that feels good for both of you,” and adds that you should “talk about it so neither of you feels rejected or neglected.”

If you're not sure where to start, or you suspect that sleeping in different rooms is actually a symptom of a larger problem, then Greene says you can always turn to the professionals by seeking the assistance of a couple’s counselor. “Often there is something that is triggering the desire to sleep alone,” she says, adding, “When you are having a problem with your partner, you do what you can to be away from them as much as possible and that includes sharing a bed!”

Confronting or even admitting that there are problems in the relationship can be really scary, but it will be worth it on the other side. Also, remember that sleeping apart can also be completely fine and healthy so long as you both are on the same page. Because what really matters more than where you catch your Zs, say the experts, is what you do and how you connect when you're awake. Phew, what a relief.

