I love waking up next to my partner every morning — but especially on the weekends, when we don't have to hop right out of bed and get the day started. Instead, we can just snooze a little, get cozy in our blankets, and snuggle up with our cats. I know, we're the worst, but it's honestly moments like this that are some of the best things about waking up next to your partner. They can even make the sting of having to wake up a little easier. What can I say? It's the little things.

But it's more than just feeling cozy that makes this so special, because waking up next to each other can be really symbolic of where you are in your relationship. If you're waking up with them beside you every day, you're likely in a pretty serious and comfortable place in your relationship — and isn't that the whole point? It's easy to overlook something so small that's not exactly a grand gesture, but it's these small special moments that build intimacy and closeness. Even if you're not a morning person, you can't help but appreciate that.

Plus... cuddling is just fun, you guys. Especially when it's with someone you love.

1. Getting those sweet morning cuddles. Giphy Falling asleep in your partner's arms is great and all, but even better? Morning cuddles. You’re both all sleepy and warm and nothing is cozier than being pulled into their arms for a few more stolen moments of dozing with the person you love.

2 Morning sex — duh! Giphy Cuddling is the best, but be warned: It can quickly turn into something a little less sleepy, but equally as dreamy. I’m talking about morning sex, folks! There's something extra exciting about sneaking in a little unexpected nookie to kick of your day — the right way.

3 Feeling safe and secure in the relationship. Giphy While there are lots of ways to express to each other that you're feeling secure and safe in your relationship, there's just something so visceral about waking up together that really drives the point home. Especially when it's paired with some of those morning cuddles. It's a really private and intimate moment that you really only share with your partner.

4 Getting them to hit the snooze button for you. Giphy What’s better than hitting the snooze button? Having the one you love do it for you, so you don’t even have to move, and can go right back to sleep. Glorious.